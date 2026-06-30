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Tipsheet

Bernie Moreno Has a Plan to Fix the Birthright Citizenship Problem, and We Can Thank Democrats for It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 30, 2026 6:15 PM
Bernie Moreno Has a Plan to Fix the Birthright Citizenship Problem, and We Can Thank Democrats for It
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Following the expected but disappointing birthright citizenship ruling from the Supreme Court, Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno said that Congress must act to address the CCP and others abusing the 14th Amendment to obtain American citizenship for their children.

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Now, Moreno has a plan and we can thank the late Senator Harry Reid for the next step in the Republicans' immigration policy. Moreno plans to reintroduce a bill put forth by Harry Reid back in 1993.

That bill would have eliminated birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens and clarified which infants would be entitled to U.S. citizenship, namely the children of U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.

Reid's bill, the 'Immigration Stabilization Act of 1993' never made out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Here's video of Reid discussing the bill.

"We wonder in this country why we have an illegal immigration problem," Reid said. "If making it easy to be an illegal alien isn't enough, how about offering a reward for being an illegal immigrant? No sane country would do that, right? Guess again. If you break our laws by entering this country without permission and give birth to a child, we reward that child with U.S. citizenship and guarantee full access to all public and social services this society provides. And that's a lot of services."

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Related:

BERNIE MORENO DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT

"Is it any wonder that two-thirds of the babies born at taxpayer expense at county-run hospitals in Los Angeles are born to illegal alien mothers?" Reid continued. "Just when the American people think nothing can be more absurd than the way we deal, or rather don't deal, with illegal immigration, they discover that we have a political asylum system that would qualify us for Senator Proxmire's Golden Fleece Award a thousand times over."

What happened to that Democratic Party?

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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