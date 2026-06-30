FLASHBACK: Harry Reid Once Proposed Similar Bill to Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory
Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory
CBS and ABC News Had a Total Meltdown Over the Transgender Athlete Ruling
CBS and ABC News Had a Total Meltdown Over the Transgender Athlete Ruling
Dem Senate Candidate: Jefferson's Memorial Should Be Ripped Down
Dem Senate Candidate: Jefferson's Memorial Should Be Ripped Down
Social Media Erupts Over Naked Marchers Prancing Through Pride Parade in Front of Children
Social Media Erupts Over Naked Marchers Prancing Through Pride Parade in Front of...
VIP
The European Climate Cult Demands Human Sacrifice
The European Climate Cult Demands Human Sacrifice
Rep. Jayapal Insists Socialism Is Popular, Despite Losing Working-Class Voters
Rep. Jayapal Insists Socialism Is Popular, Despite Losing Working-Class Voters
Poll Shows Susan Collins Winning Working-Class Voters by a Wide Margin
Poll Shows Susan Collins Winning Working-Class Voters by a Wide Margin
Did Gavin Newsom Really Just Talk About 'Fiscal Discipline'?
Did Gavin Newsom Really Just Talk About 'Fiscal Discipline'?
Sen. Bernie Moreno Has a Message for Congress Following Birthright Citizenship Ruling
Sen. Bernie Moreno Has a Message for Congress Following Birthright Citizenship Ruling
Supreme Court to Hear Challenge to Assault Weapon Bans
Supreme Court to Hear Challenge to Assault Weapon Bans
Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship
Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright...
Justice Jackson's Dissent in the Trans Athlete Case Is Absolutely Insane
Justice Jackson's Dissent in the Trans Athlete Case Is Absolutely Insane
Sen. Eric Schmitt Declares War on Birthright Citizenship After 'Disastrous' Supreme Court Decision
Sen. Eric Schmitt Declares War on Birthright Citizenship After 'Disastrous' Supreme Court...
Here's How President Trump Responded to SCOTUS' Birthright Citizenship Decision
Here's How President Trump Responded to SCOTUS' Birthright Citizenship Decision
Tipsheet

FLASHBACK: Harry Reid Once Proposed Similar Bill to Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 30, 2026 1:59 PM
FLASHBACK: Harry Reid Once Proposed Similar Bill to Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
AP Photo/John Locher, File

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) once introduced legislation similar to the Executive Order that the Supreme Court shot down on Tuesday in a move to uphold birthright citizenship.

Advertisement

The "Immigration Stabilization Act of 1993," if it passed, would not have allowed a child born in the United States to get automatic citizenship if their parents are not in the country legally. 

In addition, it proposed making sure citizenship was only automatically granted to children or United States citizens or a “lawful permanent resident,” Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin pointed out on Tuesday about the proposal from the Democrat, who died in 2021. The bill never made it beyond the Senate Judiciary Committee, which was chaired by then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE). 

Recommended

Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

President Donald Trump's January 2025 order also aimed to keep birthright citizenship to children of citizens and people who are in the country on a permanent basis legally. 

The resurfaced proposal comes as Democrats and liberal groups cheered the court’s 5-4 decision. 

“The court’s decision reaffirms a fundamental American promise — if you are born here, you are a citizen,” American Civil Liberties Union National Legal Director Cecillia Wang said in a statement. “A president cannot change the Constitution by executive fiat. Our brave clients and our legal team stand with millions of people around our country who spoke up for one of our most cherished rights. The Constitution’s guarantee of birthright citizenship stands strong.”

However, some Democrats, like Gov. Gavin Newsom, struck a darker tone, posting to X that “the Constitution barely survived today.”

“By a 5-4 vote, Trump’s Supreme Court declined to let him rewrite the Constitution and end birthright citizenship,” Newsom wrote. “We’re hanging on by a thread. The fight to defend our democracy is far from over.”

As for Republicans, congressional lawmakers and Trump slammed the court’s ruling and called for legislation to be passed to restrict birthright citizenship to prevent issues like birth tourism.

Advertisement

“We need to make sure illegal aliens don’t come into our country and EXPLOIT our immigration system,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) posted.

“That means closing EVERY. SINGLE. LOOPHOLE,” the Republican added.

The president strongly disagreed with the ruling, writing on Truth Social that “he would like to congratulate President Xi, and the Great Country of China, on their massive Birthright Citizenship WIN!”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
Justice Jackson's Dissent in the Trans Athlete Case Is Absolutely Insane Dmitri Bolt
Sen. Eric Schmitt Declares War on Birthright Citizenship After 'Disastrous' Supreme Court Decision Joseph Chalfant
Dem Senate Candidate: Jefferson's Memorial Should Be Ripped Down Matt Vespa
Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Social Media Erupts Over Naked Marchers Prancing Through Pride Parade in Front of Children Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement