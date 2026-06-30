Amazon Claims Delisting of a Conservative Book Was an 'Error' and No One's Buying That Excuse

The Supreme Court Just Issued a New Ruling on Campaign Finance
The Supreme Court Just Issued a New Ruling on Campaign Finance
VIP
Joe Manchin Had the Perfect Reaction to This Survey About the Dems
Joe Manchin Had the Perfect Reaction to This Survey About the Dems
Massachusetts Beach Town Essentially Banned American Flags for the Dumbest Reason
Massachusetts Beach Town Essentially Banned American Flags for the Dumbest Reason
Colorado Dems Brace for a Socialist Earthquake Tonight, With All Eyes on This Race
Colorado Dems Brace for a Socialist Earthquake Tonight, With All Eyes on This...
VIP
Chuck Schumer's Numbers Might Explain Why Democratic Socialists are Winning Primaries
Chuck Schumer's Numbers Might Explain Why Democratic Socialists are Winning Primaries
Meet SCOTUS Lawyer Republicans Say Chose Marc Elias Over Trump
Meet SCOTUS Lawyer Republicans Say Chose Marc Elias Over Trump
The Supreme Court Just Ruled to Protect Women's Sports
The Supreme Court Just Ruled to Protect Women's Sports
Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary, Barack Obama Smears the Founding Fathers
Ahead of America's 250th Anniversary, Barack Obama Smears the Founding Fathers
Lefty Journo Tries Dunking on Great American State Fair Attendance, Gets Wrecked by a Timestamp Instead
Lefty Journo Tries Dunking on Great American State Fair Attendance, Gets Wrecked by...
Israel Banned Palestinian Workers, and America's Leftist Media Is Hardest Hit
Israel Banned Palestinian Workers, and America's Leftist Media Is Hardest Hit
AOC Launches Another Insane Attack on Elon Musk's Wealth
AOC Launches Another Insane Attack on Elon Musk's Wealth
The DSA Admits Full-Blown Communism Is Its Endgame
The DSA Admits Full-Blown Communism Is Its Endgame
Bernie Sanders Bangs the Climate Change Drum Over Normal Summer Weather
Bernie Sanders Bangs the Climate Change Drum Over Normal Summer Weather
President Trump Is Demanding Lower Gas Prices
President Trump Is Demanding Lower Gas Prices
Tipsheet

Amazon Claims Delisting of a Conservative Book Was an 'Error' and No One's Buying That Excuse

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 30, 2026 10:30 AM
Amazon Claims Delisting of a Conservative Book Was an 'Error' and No One's Buying That Excuse
AP Photo/John Locher

We can't help but notice that any time a social media account is suspended or a book is banned, it's usually the account of a conservative or a book written by a conservative. When called out, the platform or retailer that suspended the account or banned the book says it was done 'in error.'

Advertisement

This time, it happened on Amazon with a book written by conservative YouTuber Mark Dice. In 2023, Dice published 'The War on Conservatives,' which became a bestseller with thousands of positive reviews.

Dice's book was removed on June 16, and Amazon said it was because the book 'might result in a disappointing customer experience' — three years and thousands of sales later.

Here's more:

The book, “The War on Conservatives,” by media analyst and the first conservative YouTuber to reach 1 million subscribers, Mark Dice, was taken down on June 16. It had garnered several thousand five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews on the site, having reached the No. 4 spot on Amazon’s overall bestseller list.

“I think it’s obvious Amazon was determined to censor the book until they received the media inquiry from the Daily Caller and realized it wasn’t going to happen quietly and was about to turn into a major news story,” Dice said.

Dice said that it was “ironic” that a book written in part to call out cancel culture and the censorship of conservative viewpoints by major technology and media platforms has “itself been censored by the world’s largest bookseller after years of successful sales, positive customer feedback, and documented reader satisfaction.”

The book also gives social commentary on contemporary issues, including immigration, attacks on Christianity and the traditional family, gender ideology, and broader political and cultural divisions in America.

Recommended

The Supreme Court Just Ruled to Protect Women's Sports Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

AMAZON CONSERVATISM FREE SPEECH LIBS OF TIKTOK YOUTUBE

Those errors always, invariably, go one way, and people have noticed it.

It's not an 'error.'

They're just apologizing because they got called out.

The Streisand Effect is real and powerful.

And when they say offensive things, it was just a 'joke.'

There's a pattern here.

This writer also ordered 'The Camp of the Saints' and it took two months to arrive. She even got an email from Amazon asking her if she still wanted the book at one point. Yes, and it's sitting on her desk now.

Advertisement

There is significant censorship of conservatives in the media, and it'll only get worse if Democrats regain power.

Editor’s Note: Here at Townhall, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Supreme Court Just Ruled to Protect Women's Sports Amy Curtis
Israel Banned Palestinian Workers, and America's Leftist Media Is Hardest Hit Amy Curtis
If This Survey Is True, the Dem Brand Is in Serious Trouble Matt Vespa
Has the ‘Revolution’ Already Passed AOC By? Derek Hunter
Massachusetts Beach Town Essentially Banned American Flags for the Dumbest Reason Matt Vespa
Lefty Journo Tries Dunking on Great American State Fair Attendance, Gets Wrecked by a Timestamp Instead Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Supreme Court Just Ruled to Protect Women's Sports Amy Curtis
Advertisement