Amazon Claims Delisting of a Conservative Book Was an 'Error' and No One's Buying That Excuse

We can't help but notice that any time a social media account is suspended or a book is banned, it's usually the account of a conservative or a book written by a conservative. When called out, the platform or retailer that suspended the account or banned the book says it was done 'in error.'

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This time, it happened on Amazon with a book written by conservative YouTuber Mark Dice. In 2023, Dice published 'The War on Conservatives,' which became a bestseller with thousands of positive reviews.

Dice's book was removed on June 16, and Amazon said it was because the book 'might result in a disappointing customer experience' — three years and thousands of sales later.

Amazon Offers Bizarre Explanation For Suddenly Banning Conservative YouTuber's Book: 'Censored by the world's largest bookseller' https://t.co/Ey5GozHG4W — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 29, 2026

Here's more:

The book, “The War on Conservatives,” by media analyst and the first conservative YouTuber to reach 1 million subscribers, Mark Dice, was taken down on June 16. It had garnered several thousand five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews on the site, having reached the No. 4 spot on Amazon’s overall bestseller list. “I think it’s obvious Amazon was determined to censor the book until they received the media inquiry from the Daily Caller and realized it wasn’t going to happen quietly and was about to turn into a major news story,” Dice said. Dice said that it was “ironic” that a book written in part to call out cancel culture and the censorship of conservative viewpoints by major technology and media platforms has “itself been censored by the world’s largest bookseller after years of successful sales, positive customer feedback, and documented reader satisfaction.” The book also gives social commentary on contemporary issues, including immigration, attacks on Christianity and the traditional family, gender ideology, and broader political and cultural divisions in America.

Those errors always, invariably, go one way, and people have noticed it.

Amazon banned a book about exposing the war on Conservatives then claimed it was an “error.”



These “errors” always go one way… https://t.co/n0rhAA9HTM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 29, 2026

It's not an 'error.'

Amazon Delists Conservative YouTuber’s Book Over Potentially ‘Disappointing Customer Experience,’ Then Claims ‘Error’ https://t.co/sv73eCaVfR @MarkDice — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 29, 2026

They're just apologizing because they got called out.

The irony is it will accelerate sales. 🙂 — Bygones_be_Bygones (@BygonesbeBygon7) June 29, 2026

The Streisand Effect is real and powerful.

When liberal people/organizations get caught, it's always an "error" or "mistake".... but it ALWAYS seems to be a one-sided error/mistake targeting a conservative message... 🙄



“....this title was removed in error and is now available for sale.” — Mark T 🇺🇸 (@tomsey2) June 29, 2026

And when they say offensive things, it was just a 'joke.'

There's a pattern here.

I ordered "The Camp of the Saints" two months ago and Amazon kept saying "delivery delayed." I finally ordered from Ebay. I suspect Amazon censorship. — Beckkelmar (@beckkelmar) June 30, 2026

This writer also ordered 'The Camp of the Saints' and it took two months to arrive. She even got an email from Amazon asking her if she still wanted the book at one point. Yes, and it's sitting on her desk now.

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I have never trusted @amazon or @JeffBezos when it comes to attacks on conservatives, anyone further right than conservatives, and especially Christians. https://t.co/1wGc5SGOW6 — Kyle Phoenix ✝️🙏⚔️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@kylephoenix419) June 29, 2026

There is significant censorship of conservatives in the media, and it'll only get worse if Democrats regain power.

Editor’s Note: Here at Townhall, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

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