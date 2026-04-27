Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste: Eugene Vindman Is Using WHCD Shooting to Push for Social Media Censorship

Democrats never, ever let a crisis go to waste. Over the weekend, a Leftist teacher from California, Cole Allen, took a train to D.C. in a plot to assassinate Trump administration officials. In his manifesto, Allen specifically wrote, "I am a citizen of the United States of America. What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

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That's exactly what you'd hear on MSNOW and from prominent Democrats on any given day.

But instead of toning down their rhetoric, Democrat Eugene Vindman wants to "hold social media accountable" for the crimes of this Leftist, and that includes "better [regulating]" it.

Democrats concoct another narrative to distract from the issue of leftwing violence:



Rep Eugene Vindman wants to "hold social media accountable” and “better regulate" it.



The social media the WHCD shooter consumed was that of mainstream Democrats and their media allies. pic.twitter.com/6VICoceYxa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2026

CNN sets him up for it, too, with this loaded question:

"Congress has not managed to regulate social media at all, really. What's it going to take, you think? Is this something that needs to be addressed?" the anchor asked.

"It is absolutely something that needs to be addressed," Vindman replied, "I think this is a significant deficiency in current law and I think social media needs to be held accountable. We've had recent cases that have held social media accountable for deaths of children and I think as we fully start to understand now, a decade and more into having social media, the dangers associated with it. We need to better regulate social media."

As they always do, Democrats use crisis to push their agenda.

The First Amendment disagrees with this assessment, though.

Last time the left controlled all of social media, the President of the United States was BANNED after calling for peace. Hard pass. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 27, 2026

That's what they want to return to.

Exactly.



So far Dems have turned this into a “guns” issue and now a “social media” issue.



With the help of the media, of course. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2026

The media is more than willing to help them.

In the words of the infamous Rahm Emanuel, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”



That’s what they’ll do here - go (again) after banning guns and censoring social media. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 27, 2026

They will fail.

Communists never pass up a chance to get more power. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) April 27, 2026

Never. Republicans should pay attention to this.

The Spirit of the Biden Censorship remains! https://t.co/kLPaZOPYcJ — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 27, 2026

Democrats will push to censor social media and take away our guns if they regain power.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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