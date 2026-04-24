The Official Democrat X Account Tried Deleting Its Tweet Attacking Hung Cao...but There Are Screenshots

Why the White House Press Briefings Could Get Nuts When Karoline Leavitt Takes Maternity Leave
Why the White House Press Briefings Could Get Nuts When Karoline Leavitt Takes...
Patty Murray Just Made a Ridiculous Claim About Democrats Defunding ICE
Patty Murray Just Made a Ridiculous Claim About Democrats Defunding ICE
Trump Administration Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into New York City's Department of Education
Trump Administration Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into New York City's Department o...
U.S. Court of Appeals Just Dealt Trump Administration a Blow on Asylum Claims
U.S. Court of Appeals Just Dealt Trump Administration a Blow on Asylum Claims
On WHCA Weekend, Substack Celebrates ‘Independent Journalism’ by Trotting Out Castoff Corporate Figures
On WHCA Weekend, Substack Celebrates ‘Independent Journalism’ by Trotting Out Castoff Corp...
The NY Times Tries and Fails to Gin Up Sympathy for Laid Off USAID Workers
The NY Times Tries and Fails to Gin Up Sympathy for Laid Off...
J.K. Rowling Offers Support After Trans Assault in Scottish Women’s Prison Sparks Backlash
J.K. Rowling Offers Support After Trans Assault in Scottish Women’s Prison Sparks Backlash
VIP
Democrats Can't Distance Themselves From Hasan Piker Now
Democrats Can't Distance Themselves From Hasan Piker Now
A North Carolina School Superintendent Sees Nothing Wrong With This LGTBQ Book for Kids
A North Carolina School Superintendent Sees Nothing Wrong With This LGTBQ Book for...
The Department of Justice Announces It's Bringing Back Death by Firing Squad in Capital Punishment Cases
The Department of Justice Announces It's Bringing Back Death by Firing Squad in...
The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks
The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for...
Iran Activates Retired 30-Year-Old Super Tanker As They Run Out of Places to Store Oil
Iran Activates Retired 30-Year-Old Super Tanker As They Run Out of Places to...
Leading CA Gov Candidate Says US Should've Been More Aggressive on Asylum, Blames Trump for Border Chaos
Leading CA Gov Candidate Says US Should've Been More Aggressive on Asylum, Blames...
This GOP Rep Is Calling for the Pardon of the Special Forces Soldier Who Bet on the Maduro Raid
This GOP Rep Is Calling for the Pardon of the Special Forces Soldier...
Tipsheet

The Official Democrat X Account Tried Deleting Its Tweet Attacking Hung Cao...but There Are Screenshots

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 24, 2026 12:30 PM
The Official Democrat X Account Tried Deleting Its Tweet Attacking Hung Cao...but There Are Screenshots
Screenshot via Hung Cao for Virginia

Hung Cao took over as Acting Secretary of the Navy after Secretary John Phelan was reportedly fired by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth earlier this week.

Cao is a retired U.S. Navy Captain who fled Vietnam as a four-year-old child after the fall of Saigon. His family lived in Niger for a while before settling in Virginia. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy and is a decorated combat veteran who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia.

Advertisement

He's also married with five children.

This is how the official Democratic Party X account treated Cao after he was appointed Acting Secretary of the Navy.

Keeping it classy, we see.

Cao is 5' 8" tall and Glen Youngkin is 6' 7" tall, by the way.

It's disgusting but par for the course for Democrats.

But when you question Justice Brown Jackson's ability on the bench, you're a racist.

There's a reason we didn't share the original post. The Democrats got so much backlash they deleted it.

Recommended

The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MILITARY PETE HEGSETH

The original post that inspired the Democrats' pettiness is still up.

We fail to see what's problematic about this image.

Probably.

This is who the Democrats are, and they don't make any attempt to hide it, even though they do try to delete it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks Dmitri Bolt
U.S. Court of Appeals Just Dealt Trump Administration a Blow on Asylum Claims Amy Curtis
Why the White House Press Briefings Could Get Nuts When Karoline Leavitt Takes Maternity Leave Matt Vespa
Pseudo-Heroes Victor Davis Hanson
Patty Murray Just Made a Ridiculous Claim About Democrats Defunding ICE Amy Curtis
It Sure Sounds Like Hakeem Jeffries Just Tried to Threaten the VA Supreme Court Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Trump Administration Announces a New Round of Negotiations As Iran Begs for Peace Talks Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement