The Official Democrat X Account Tried Deleting Its Tweet Attacking Hung Cao...but There Are Screenshots

Hung Cao took over as Acting Secretary of the Navy after Secretary John Phelan was reportedly fired by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth earlier this week.
Cao is a retired U.S. Navy Captain who fled Vietnam as a four-year-old child after the fall of Saigon. His family lived in Niger for a while before settling in Virginia. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy and is a decorated combat veteran who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia.
He's also married with five children.
This is how the official Democratic Party X account treated Cao after he was appointed Acting Secretary of the Navy.
Democrats mock Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao for his SIZE pic.twitter.com/G8nW4ph3vH— RT (@RT_com) April 23, 2026
Keeping it classy, we see.
Cao is 5' 8" tall and Glen Youngkin is 6' 7" tall, by the way.
The joke is that Asian people are short so they’re unfit to hold elective office or be appointed to offices in government, in case it went over anybody’s head https://t.co/MkoMH85gkB pic.twitter.com/rYboYYiNNS— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 23, 2026
It's disgusting but par for the course for Democrats.
The Democrats are so tolerant, the party itself makes fun of men who are short.— Gator Gar (@gatorgar) April 23, 2026
Doesn’t matter if they’re incredible patriots like Hung Cao who personally led the operation to recover JFK Jr’s body and crashed plane.
We’ll take the Hung Cao over the flaccid donkey any day. pic.twitter.com/omO1FTjX3z
But when you question Justice Brown Jackson's ability on the bench, you're a racist.
There's a reason we didn't share the original post. The Democrats got so much backlash they deleted it.
Recommended
Hey @TheDemocrats why did you delete this? https://t.co/MkoMH85gkB pic.twitter.com/znJed7cqF7— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 24, 2026
The original post that inspired the Democrats' pettiness is still up.
BTW, the original post remains up:https://t.co/qe3JTBlJ1Q— Pam D (@soirchick) April 24, 2026
We fail to see what's problematic about this image.
Oh, look. Democrats making racist joke about Asians.— History with Khaylee (@KhaliBalmung) April 24, 2026
I bet we all look the same to them, too! https://t.co/h2q0klKs3C
Probably.
This is who the Democrats are, and they don't make any attempt to hide it, even though they do try to delete it.
Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
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