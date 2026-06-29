Mayim Bialik Talks About Leftist Intolerance and Antisemitism

Actress Mayim Bialik is hardly a conservative. But as we're learning, being a liberal is just not good enough for the increasingly radical Left. They're now attacking far-Left Democrats like Scott Wiener, claiming he's not 'queer' because he doesn't adequately oppose Israel and support Palestine.

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This is how the Left always operates, however. They always, invariably, end up eating their own. It's a lesson the Democratic Party is poised to learn the hard way, too. But as Bialik shows, the attacks are nothing new. Back during COVID, when she dared to question COVID policies and lockdowns, she was attacked.

Mayim Bialik (@MissMayim) says COVID radically changed how people treated anyone who asked questions.



“I’m a bleeding-heart liberal…The notion that if I questioned what we were doing about school closures, church closures, BLM marches—I just wanted to talk about it. And even… pic.twitter.com/aC773LBEDP — Second Thought (@SecondThoughtFP) June 26, 2026

"COVID messed everything up six ways to Sunday," Bialik said. "And also that's when that circle of right and left became, like, oh, it's not poles, it's just a big circle. Because the crazy people on the Left sounded as crazy as the people on the right. It's also when, for me, I had to turn to Free Press."

"I had to turn to somewhere that was like, wait a second, something's not making sense and it's not okay," she continued. "And even in my own home, I was accused of being a Republican, right? Which, like, nothing wrong with Republicans, I'm not a Republican though. Like, I'm a bleeding-heart liberal. Like, name it, I'm a liberal. The notion that if I questioned what we were doing about school closures, church closures, Black Lives Matter marches. I just wanted to talk about it. And even in my own home, it did not always feel safe."

"When I said 'I think it's time for Joe Biden to not be running for president' ... 'You've turned on us! You're a hidden Republican!" she added. "To me, that's the most democratic thing: to be able to say we don't all have to agree."

Bialik also talked about the fear and antisemitism she and other Jews have experienced after October 7, 2023.

Mayim Bialik (@MissMayim) opens up about the fear and antisemitism that she and so many Jews experienced after October 7.



“I didn’t know what I was going to find when I opened the gate to my house.”



Watch the full episode of Second Thought with @SnoozyWeiss:… pic.twitter.com/TcNO1YqVxZ — Second Thought (@SecondThoughtFP) June 26, 2026

"When October 7th happened, it just magnified. And it was actually Sacha Baron Cohen who said we're about to see the largest campaign of antisemitism we've ever seen in history," she said. "That's what happened. I was afraid like a lot of public Jews were afraid. I didn't know what I was going to find when I opened the gate to my house. I don't live in an expensive gated community. I live in a place where people can see me walking. I did not know what my children would experience, and when I saw what started happening to Jewish leaders, when I still see it ... many of us wondered: Am I next?"

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"I had people approach me wearing 'Zionism is racism' shirts in a parking lot not far from here at my favorite vegan joint with my children," Bialik said, getting tearful. "And the thought occurred to me: What are my kids about to witness? A big dude, coming up to me as I'm getting into my car. What is happening?"

"I have like a chill right now," she added. "Whatever we believe, we don't approach people in public parking lots, right? A grown man approaching a mom ... you actually don't know anything about me."

"I don't understand the world we're living in," she said. "It's so crazy."

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