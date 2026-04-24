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U.S. Court of Appeals Just Dealt Trump Administration a Blow on Asylum Claims

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 24, 2026 1:55 PM
U.S. Court of Appeals Just Dealt Trump Administration a Blow on Asylum Claims
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

The U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C. just issued a ruling upholding a decision by Obama-appointed Judge Randolph Moss that blocks the Trump administration from denying asylum claims to aliens who cross our border illegally.

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The highlighted portion reads:

The INA does not allow the President to remove Plaintiffs under summary removal procedures of his own making. Nor does it allow the Executive to suspend the Plaintiffs' right to apply for asylum, deny Plaintiffs' access to withholding of removal under the INA, or curtail mandatory procedures for adjudicating Plaintiffs' Convention against Torture claims.

Here's more:

An appeals court on Friday blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access, a key pillar of the Republican president’s plan to crack down on migration at the southern border of the U.S.

A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found that immigration laws give people the right to apply for asylum at the border, and the president can’t circumvent that.

ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said in a statement that the appellate ruling is “essential for those fleeing danger who have been denied even a hearing to present asylum claims under the Trump administration’s unlawful and inhumane executive order.”

The opinion was written by Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was nominated to the bench by Democratic President Joe Biden. Judge Justin Walker, a Trump nominee, wrote a partial dissent. Judge Cornelia Pillard, who was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama, also heard the case.

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Related:

ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Anyone who crosses the border has traveled through multiple countries in which they could request asylum. 

As Townhall reported last week, lawyers are coaching asylum seekers to lie about being gay to make asylum claims.

This case will likely go before the Supreme Court, as have other asylum and immigration-related cases.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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