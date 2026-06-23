Scott Wiener Gets Dragged for Saying the Rainbow Is About 'Pride'

In Genesis 9:12-17, God used a rainbow as a sign of His promise to never destroy the earth with another flood. That symbolism predates the LGBTQ activists' usurpation of the image for its own purposes. In fact, the LGBTQ community intentionally stole the rainbow as a giant middle finger to Christians.

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Despite that, California State Senator Scott Wiener believes it's Christians who are 'hijacking' the Bible in order to 'take back' the rainbow.

We’re not letting them hijack the Bible to “take back” the rainbow. The rainbow is about Pride. It’s about our beautiful LGBTQ community. And it’s about San Francisco beauty & joy.



Happy Pride! https://t.co/D5c2qqQBcH — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 22, 2026

For that, Wiener earned a biblical ratio.

Yes. Pride predates *checks notes* the Old Testament. Baker, the designer CHOSE it in part BECAUSE of its biblical meaning you moron. If I can Google that why can’t you? Pervert — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 23, 2026

Facts are anathema.

Do you even hear yourself? — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) June 22, 2026

He does not.

Christians can't hijack the rainbow. It was ours in the first place, dolt. YOU stole it. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) June 23, 2026

That's how this played out. Wiener's claim is an inversion of reality.

The rainbow was literally the symbol of God’s covenant with man, waaaaaaaaay before gays starting using it to symbolize perversion. — Guy Vincent 🇺🇸 (@GuyVincent99) June 23, 2026

Hundreds of years before the LGBTQ community.

Does the Bible have anything to say about pride, Scott? https://t.co/AGuAjDCgR4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2026

It has lots to say about pride, none of it good.

Quoting the Bible accurately is not “hijacking” it. https://t.co/1BF3hcR0kl — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 22, 2026

It is not.

Senator Wiener, which is older: the Book of Genesis or the gay pride flag? https://t.co/K0UjI47kTG — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 23, 2026

The Book of Genesis, by a mile.

Maybe I'm the crazy one, but I'm of the opinion that rainbows don't belong to...anyone? They're literally just an optical effect due to an individual's position with respect to light refracting within water droplets. https://t.co/YxjnLaJmyu — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) June 23, 2026

Scientifically speaking, yes.

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