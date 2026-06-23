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Scott Wiener Gets Dragged for Saying the Rainbow Is About 'Pride'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 23, 2026 12:00 PM
Scott Wiener Gets Dragged for Saying the Rainbow Is About 'Pride'
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

In Genesis 9:12-17, God used a rainbow as a sign of His promise to never destroy the earth with another flood. That symbolism predates the LGBTQ activists' usurpation of the image for its own purposes. In fact, the LGBTQ community intentionally stole the rainbow as a giant middle finger to Christians.

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Despite that, California State Senator Scott Wiener believes it's Christians who are 'hijacking' the Bible in order to 'take back' the rainbow.

For that, Wiener earned a biblical ratio.

Facts are anathema.

He does not.

That's how this played out. Wiener's claim is an inversion of reality.

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Related:

BIBLE CALIFORNIA CHRISTIANITY LGBTQ+

Hundreds of years before the LGBTQ community.

It has lots to say about pride, none of it good.

It is not.

The Book of Genesis, by a mile.

Scientifically speaking, yes.

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