Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan's Motion to Escape Justice Is Denied

At the end of May, Judge Lynn Adelman made the decision to postpone the June 3 sentencing of former Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan. Dugan was found guilty of one felony count of obstruction back in December, following a short trial in which federal prosecutors laid out how Dugan tried to help Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade ICE agents who were in the courthouse. Dugan's defense team was arguing for either a new trial or a dismissal of the guilty verdict.

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Today, Judge Adelman denied those motions. It was the defense's second attempt to toss the guilty verdict; their previous motion was also denied.

New: U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman has denied a motion by former Milwaukee Co Judge Hannah Dugan for a new trial or reversal of her guilty conviction pic.twitter.com/ISxK2exMGm — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) June 16, 2026

Here's more:

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman denied former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan's request for a new trial or a judgment of acquittal after her felony conviction in December. Adelman issued a 39-page order Monday detailing his decision. "In any event, defendant fails to show that my response to the jury's second question was wrong," Adelman wrote, adding later that the defense "fails to demonstrate that she was prejudiced by the one I gave."

Dugan had also argued she was protected by judicial immunity, another tactic that did not hold up in court.

A federal judge upheld Hannah Dugan’s felony obstruction conviction on reconsideration Tuesday. Dugan was convicted in December 2025 of obstructing an immigration enforcement action taking place in the hallway outside her courtroom. @desdev5 https://t.co/p9DskmqeCe — Courthouse News (@CourthouseNews) June 16, 2026

This means Dugan's felony conviction stands.

Breaking:



A federal judge DENIES former judge Hannah Dugan’s motion for a post-trial acquittal.



Her felony conviction stands. https://t.co/mKvWuBjIxu pic.twitter.com/HgxqC2O91G — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) June 16, 2026

What Dugan did was illegal, and she received due process. That's more than can be said for the victims of Flores-Ruiz who were in Dugan's courtroom that April day, hoping to get justice for the domestic violence they experienced at the hands of Flores-Ruiz.

Can a state court judge help an illegal immigrant escape law enforcement? No, that's a crime. Judge Dugan of Wisconsin moved to recondider her conviction. Judge Adelman (no conservative jurist) denies the motion. Good opinion explaining why, in part persuaded by Judge Wilkinson pic.twitter.com/jWMHjMsQAk — Eric W. (@EWess92) June 16, 2026

Dugan's defense team plans to appeal, of course. That would go to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

As of right now, no new sentencing date has been scheduled.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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