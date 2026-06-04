Secretary Duffy Demands Answers After Great-Grandmother Is Murdered on the City's MARTA

Margaret Swan, like countless others in Atlanta, boarded one of the city's Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) trains. Sadly, so did John Elijah Matthews. Surveillance footage captured Swan sitting near the train's exit door, looking at her phone. Matthews was standing next to Swan when he pulled out a pocket knife, unfolded the weapon, and stabbed Swan more than 20 times in the head and neck. Swan had no interaction with Matthews prior to the fatal stabbing, according to at least one witness. Other passengers fled the train and called for help.

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Swan died from her injuries. She was 66 years old.

Now, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is demanding answers from Atlanta, where incidents of violent crime on the MARTA have skyrocketed.

This is Margaret Swan, a great-grandmother stabbed to death 20 TIMES in a random attack in the middle of the day on Atlanta’s public transit. Her murder was the second horrific attack on MARTA in a week.



I want ANSWERS from Atlanta. The number of assaults, robberies, and rapes… pic.twitter.com/63to64ehYQ — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) June 4, 2026

"I want ANSWERS from Atlanta. The number of assaults, robberies, and rapes on MARTA’s trains is MORE THAN THREE TIMES the national average," Duffy wrote. "MARTA has 15 DAYS from today to provide: Security spending, Safety plans for riders and workers, Detailed action strategy to prevent crime and fare evasion. Margaret’s family DESERVES ACCOUNTABILITY. No one should be forced to fear for their safety on public transit."

Matthews was arrested and faces federal charges, including committing an act of violence using a dangerous weapon with the intent to cause death on a mass transportation system.

Here's more from the DOJ:

John Elijah Matthews faces a federal charge of committing an act of violence causing death on a mass transportation system, after he allegedly murdered a 66-year-old woman aboard a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) train last weekend. “Margaret Swan was a beloved great-grandmother who was brutally killed in an unprovoked act of senseless violence. Her loss deeply affects her family, friends, and our entire community,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Atlantans and the many people who will soon visit for the FIFA World Cup deserve to travel free from fear of a violent attack. We will not tolerate murder and mayhem on MARTA, and anyone who uses a dangerous weapon to seriously injure or kill on public transportation may face swift and unrelenting federal prosecution.” “Margaret Swan was an innocent woman simply trying to get to her destination. My hope is these charges will bring justice for her and her family.” said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This crime also impacts everyone who relies on mass transportation to move about their daily lives. Using Atlanta’s train system should be safe and free of violence.”

If convicted, Matthews could be sentenced to life in prison or face the death penalty.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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