Here Comes the Completely Unfair General Election Coverage

With about three months remaining in the midterm campaign, it's become time for the most desperate partisan gamesmanship, as our socialist-friendly media engage in helping the Democrats win.

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Do not recognize the "independent media" and the "independent fact-checkers" as the referees of this campaign. These elitists should be identified as uniformed players for the Democrat team, since the following are their apparent rules of campaign communication:

1. Republicans can't call Democrats "communists." This applies even if you make campaign appearances with someone like Hasan Piker, who thinks mass-murdering communist Mao Zedong is "one of the great leaders of this world." It applies even if you're talking about New York's Darializa Avila Chevalier, who published tweets about how great the Communist Manifesto is. That apparently proves nothing.

2. But Democrats can call Republicans fascists and Nazis. CNN and MS NOW seem like they're on an endless loop of comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler amassing his tyrannical powers in the 1930s. Try looking for an article where PolitiFact throws a flag at a liberal calling a conservative a fascist or a Nazi. It doesn't exist.

3. Republicans can't call Democrats Islamists, jihadists or pro-terrorist. Again, who are you if you campaign with Piker, who stated "America deserved 9/11"? Piker has hailed the mass-murdering terrorists of Hamas as "a thousand times better than the fascist settler colonial apartheid state" of Israel? The entire DSA contingent of candidates has a platform supporting "Palestinian resistance" while rejecting calls to condemn Hamas, framing the Oct. 7, 2023, slaughter of innocents as an "inevitable" response to Israeli occupation.

4. But Democrats can accuse Republicans of Christian nationalist theocracy. Abdul El-Sayed can make speeches at a 2022 CAIR event comparing conservatives in Oklahoma preemptively banning Sharia law to the 19th-century murder of Indians, the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 and even the Oklahoma City Bombing of 1995. That, to our media elites, is considered fair commentary. PolitiFact used that fact-mangling to defend El-Sayed as reasonable.

But when Oklahoma's superintendent of public instruction suggested putting the Bible in the classroom in 2024, CNN anchor Pamela Brown pushed back with a cartoonish brushback pitch: "Are you OK with all teachings of the Bible? If you want to bring it back into the classroom: rape, incest, beheading. Are you -- Is that acceptable to you?"

5. Republicans can't call Democrats extremists. The media consider it beneath their dignity when you recall their candidates denouncing Thanksgiving, Valentine's Day, Halloween and the "toxic masculinity" of football. They giggle at the ancient strains of "Woke One" in 2020, like those tweets were written on an IBM supercomputer in 1971. The journalists all rush forward to say these Democrats didn't seriously mean "defund the police," they just wanted reform or something.

6. But Democrats can describe anyone to the right of the left-wing extremists as "moderates." If you support Hamas and oppose Thanksgiving, the media's choice of adjective is "progressive." If you don't support eradicating the state of Israel or beloved American holidays, you get to be a "moderate." In Minnesota, Rep. Angie Craig is a "moderate" because she voted for the Laken Riley Act. "Progressive" Peggy Flanagan trashes Craig for that vote, meaning she is staunchly opposed to detaining illegal aliens who are charged with crimes, including rape and murder.

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These rules are not in any way fair and balanced. They are stacked to favor Democrats over Republicans. One party is considered to be constantly punching below the belt. The apparently fascist party deserves to be punched there.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

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