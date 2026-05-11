Subway Murders Skyrocket and Robberies Surge Under Mamdani's Watch

There was a time not too terribly long ago that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani claimed violence is merely a "social construct" that needs to be addressed with social workers instead of police and prison time. But violence and crime are very real issues, and in New York City's subway system, both are skyrocketing under the communist regime.

Advertisement

Murders up 300% in NYC subway system, robberies surge: NYPD data https://t.co/37IXKnMkpv pic.twitter.com/xL0UJE8qHU — New York Post (@nypost) May 9, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

A maniac repeat-offender pushed an elderly man to his death on Manhattan subway stairs Thursday, cops said — the fourth homicide in or around the subway this year, up from just one a year ago at this time. Cops brought Rhamell Burke, described as an “emotionally disturbed person,” to Bellevue Hospital’s psych ward at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. He was released an hour later and at 9:30 p.m. allegedly shoved Ross Falzone, a 76-year-old retired teacher, down the stairs of a Chelsea subway station. Because the attack began above ground, the NYPD will not include the homicide in its transit-crime stats. Robbery in the transit system has also shot up by 18% so far in 2026 over the same span last year, to 156 from 132, according to NYPD data. Felony assault is down 6% so far this year, to 209 from 221, but has increased 16% over the same period in 2024 and 60% from seven years ago.

Watch for Mamdani and New York prosecutors to redefine crimes to deflate the number by lying.

"What's not surprising is that there seems to be a significant increase in certain offenses that is coupled with a decrease in enforcement," said Rafael Mangual of the Manhattan Institute.

This free trial of communism is great. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 10, 2026

Economic collapse, crime, and violence. Communism is working exactly as it always has.

Is this the warmth of collectivism? — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) May 10, 2026

Sure seems to be.

This is what Mamdani wanted. It’s what all communists want. — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) May 9, 2026

This is a feature, not a bug, to guys like Mamdani.

Democrat-run New York https://t.co/WKgsMeDc9q — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) May 9, 2026

Democrats are on the side of criminals, every single time.

I have no reason to ever go to NYC ever again! Bye👋 https://t.co/JJckNpd56W — JuliaSugarbaker@🍷🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@DeltaSassy) May 9, 2026

You are taking your life in your hands if you visit.

We don't have to live like this, but Democrats — from DC to the Manhattan DA's office — make the choice to give criminals free rein in their cities at the expense of the safety and comfort of law-abiding citizens. The only way to fix that is to vote them out of office and replace them with politicians and attorneys who will enforce our laws and remove criminals from the streets.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.