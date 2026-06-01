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Tipsheet

Paige Cognetti Raises the Pride Flag Over Scranton City Hall

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 01, 2026 11:30 AM
Paige Cognetti Raises the Pride Flag Over Scranton City Hall
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

It's June, which means Democrats will spend the next 30 days singing the praises of the LGBTQ community while calling the rest of us bigots, homophobes, and anti-trans. In Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti is starting off by raising the LGBTQ+ flag over City Hall.

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Compare this to how Cognetti treated families celebrating Easter and Independence Day during COVID. You might spot a difference.

Correct.

She wants to be in Congress, so she might just be a one-term mayor. Hopefully, she'll stay out of Congress, too.

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Related:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN PENNSYLVANIA LGBTQ+

Yes, it is.

Joe Biden loved to tout his working-class roots growing up in Scranton, but this doesn't seem very working-class to us. Then again, Cognetti has her sights set on higher office in D.C., and she's willing to harm Scranton's working families to further her political aspirations.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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