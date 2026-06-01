Paige Cognetti Raises the Pride Flag Over Scranton City Hall

It's June, which means Democrats will spend the next 30 days singing the praises of the LGBTQ community while calling the rest of us bigots, homophobes, and anti-trans. In Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti is starting off by raising the LGBTQ+ flag over City Hall.

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Scranton, PA officials led by Mayor Paige Cognetti just raised the lgbtq pride flag over City Hall to symbolize that they support the gender mutiIation cult



Disgusting



Why are our tax dollars funding this garbage?? pic.twitter.com/8Sk3TkoeDu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2026

Compare this to how Cognetti treated families celebrating Easter and Independence Day during COVID. You might spot a difference.

Just another crazy a** mayor keep these flags off government property. The only flags that belong in government property, the city and state and American flag. — Mike - Arizona (@MikeAz100) May 31, 2026

Correct.

If Scranton doesn't have a "recall election" option, then the Republicans must team up with conservative and moderate Democrats to make Cognetti a 1-term mayor. — Robert Allen (@CWO2_Bob) May 31, 2026

She wants to be in Congress, so she might just be a one-term mayor. Hopefully, she'll stay out of Congress, too.

Once again: this is the face of what is destroying Western civilization. https://t.co/JPtU9j6j7D pic.twitter.com/UoDpShLSBq — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) June 1, 2026

Yes, it is.

Joe Biden loved to tout his working-class roots growing up in Scranton, but this doesn't seem very working-class to us. Then again, Cognetti has her sights set on higher office in D.C., and she's willing to harm Scranton's working families to further her political aspirations.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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