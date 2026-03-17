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SCOOP: This Democrat Threatened to Sic Police on Easter Churchgoers. Now She Wants To Be in Congress.

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 17, 2026 7:00 PM
SCOOP: This Democrat Threatened to Sic Police on Easter Churchgoers. Now She Wants To Be in Congress.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Footage from 2020 has been discovered of Scranton’s progressive Democrat mayor Paige Cognetti threatening to unleash her police force on church attendees during her COVID-19 crackdown just days before Easter.

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“Don’t be going out,” Cognetti warned constituents during a 2020 virtual town hall, just two days before Easter. “Don’t be congregating at the park. Don’t have a church service this weekend. Don’t make my police have to go out and tell you guys to stop.”

At the time, Pennsylvania had a state-wide religious exemption to their stay-at-home order. 11 days after issuing her threat, Cognetti acknowledged that she had no authority to order faith-based institutions to cease operations at another town hall

In the second town hall, she thanked a constituent for reporting a religious organization that was still conducting services in-person. Cognetti then described how her office had attempted to pressure the head of that institution into moving their service online rather than gathering in-person. She also encouraged more people to report on their religious neighbors who might be attending in-person services.

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2026 ELECTIONS COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY FIRST AMENDMENT PENNSYLVANIA

“I know—there was Kevin from Friday was flagging a religious—excuse me—a faith-based organization that was still having services, and Kevin, I really appreciate you raising that. We’ve spoken with the leader there,” Cognetti said. “As we’ve talked about, we cannot order a faith-based institution to not have services, but we can strongly strongly urge that they practice social distancing and remote methods of worship. I do think that not only do those calls that we make help, but we only know about it if you out in the community let us know.”

Apparently not satisfied with threatening the First Amendment rights of the citizens of Scranton, Cognetti has decided to mount a bid to replace Republican incumbent Rep. Rob Bresnahan in Pennsylvania's Eighth District.

Should Cognetti win the Democrat primary, the two will face off in the 2026 midterms in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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