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Tipsheet

Did This Democrat Mayor Abandon Her Town to Run for Congress?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 05, 2026 9:30 PM
Did This Democrat Mayor Abandon Her Town to Run for Congress?
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Paige Cognetti, mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania and a congressional candidate, has seemingly abandoned her duties in order to campaign for a promotion while simultaneously running for re-election.

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Cognetti’s official government X account, which had previously provided regular updates about public appearances and her work within the city, went an astounding 44 days without making a new post. Cognetti’s personal account, however, has showcased numerous public and media appearances during that time.

The issue of Cognetti’s misappropriation of her time has gotten so out of hand that Democrats on the Scranton City Council have publicly called her out during meetings. According to Councilman Sean McAndrew, Cognetti’s office has been radio silent about working to implement a dedicated ambulance service for the town.

“I ask for their concerns in writing,” McAndrew vented at the body’s March 28 meeting. “I can’t get it…I can’t even get an answer. It’s getting to the point where you can’t make this stuff up.”

McAndrew further criticized Cognetti for having not addressed the ambulance issue in “seven years under this Mayor Cognetti administration.”

Cognetti has previously come under fire for her choice to place herself above her constituents. She has been accused of already beginning the transition into the D.C. lifestyle while juggling two simultaneous election campaigns in an attempt to retain some sort of power. Similarly, she has faced criticism for taking campaign funds from a PAC heavily associated with disgraced Democrat Eric Swalwell.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL PENNSYLVANIA

“Paige Cognetti is abandoning her post even sooner than expected as she leans into her political ambitions at the expense of the city who already elected her,” RNC Spokesperson Kristen Cianci told Townhall. “NEPA residents are getting a firsthand look at how Cognetti treats her constituents – like an afterthought at best and a steppingstone at worst. NEPA deserves real representation, and they have it in the form of proven fighter Congressman Rob Bresnahan.”

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