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Tipsheet

WI Gubernatorial Candidate Francesca Hong Is Happy to Receive the Endorsement of This Radical Democrat

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 22, 2026 10:00 AM
WI Gubernatorial Candidate Francesca Hong Is Happy to Receive the Endorsement of This Radical Democrat
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

One of the Democratic frontrunners for Wisconsin Governor, Francesca Hong, has secured the endorsement of radical Leftist Ilhan Omar, and Wisconsin voters should be aware that it's another sign Democrats are determined to turn the Dairy State into the next Minnesota.

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Hong said she was "honored" to receive Omar's endorsement, calling her "one of the bravest voices in politics and an unwavering champion for working people."

Here's what Omar's endorsement said:

Francesca Hong leads with moral clarity, compassion, and unmatched courage. Her commitment to building the policies working people need and protecting our most vulnerable populations is essential in our current political climate. Voters are ready for change and Francesca meets this moment.

This is interesting for a couple of reasons. For starters, Hong would succeed Tony Evers, a Democrat. What "change" would she bring? Evers is pro-trans, pro-abortion, anti-ICE, and trying to destroy the state's school choice program.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA WISCONSIN

Omar's policies have led to the working class getting robbed of billions of tax dollars, making them the largest sponsors of the Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

That's what Hong wants for Wisconsin?

Yes, it does.

If Hong can't run a restaurant, she can't run the state of Wisconsin.

All of this.

That's Wisconsin's future if we elect Hong.

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She thinks this is a winning play. It won't play well outside of Dane and Milwaukee Counties, however.

Bingo.

Tom Tiffany also blasted the endorsement.

Wisconsin deserves better than this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Her Financial Scandal. She Didn't Handle It Well. Jeff Charles
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