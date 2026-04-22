WI Gubernatorial Candidate Francesca Hong Is Happy to Receive the Endorsement of This Radical Democrat

One of the Democratic frontrunners for Wisconsin Governor, Francesca Hong, has secured the endorsement of radical Leftist Ilhan Omar, and Wisconsin voters should be aware that it's another sign Democrats are determined to turn the Dairy State into the next Minnesota.

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Hong said she was "honored" to receive Omar's endorsement, calling her "one of the bravest voices in politics and an unwavering champion for working people."

Honored to receive the endorsement of @ilhanmn — one of the bravest voices in politics and an unwavering champion for working people. ⁠

⁠

The movement to create permanent affordability is growing, and national progressives are taking notice. The Midwest is leading the way. pic.twitter.com/BeQ2vjhHIu — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) April 21, 2026

Here's what Omar's endorsement said:

Francesca Hong leads with moral clarity, compassion, and unmatched courage. Her commitment to building the policies working people need and protecting our most vulnerable populations is essential in our current political climate. Voters are ready for change and Francesca meets this moment.

This is interesting for a couple of reasons. For starters, Hong would succeed Tony Evers, a Democrat. What "change" would she bring? Evers is pro-trans, pro-abortion, anti-ICE, and trying to destroy the state's school choice program.

Wisconsin Gubernatorial candidate is actively campaigning with Ilhan Omar pic.twitter.com/ILkAL47aHM — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) April 21, 2026

Omar's policies have led to the working class getting robbed of billions of tax dollars, making them the largest sponsors of the Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

That's what Hong wants for Wisconsin?

This disqualifies you from holding any position in elective politics. — Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 21, 2026

Yes, it does.

Look at that. She runs her finances about as well or truthfully as you ran your failed restaurant.https://t.co/zs0wTsxlgH — Wisco_Knight Returns (@Wisco__Knight) April 21, 2026

If Hong can't run a restaurant, she can't run the state of Wisconsin.

If Omar would vote for her, so would these guys. If you're an intelligent winconsinite, don't vote for the Marxist socialist or you'll turn Wisconsin into a deficit owing, crime infested, money wasting sanctuary state. We don't want boys in our girls. bathrooms, or paying for… pic.twitter.com/VV8AMTYF9g — Eveready1 (@VinylAudiophile) April 21, 2026

All of this.

That's Wisconsin's future if we elect Hong.

Congrats - you are endorsed by one of the big fraudsters that walks in the halls of Congress



You just crushed your own campaign



Your stupidity is beyond compare — Who is John Galt (@JohnIs55257) April 21, 2026

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She thinks this is a winning play. It won't play well outside of Dane and Milwaukee Counties, however.

This kind of endorsement means she could be part of something really big in the future - like being connected to $9 billion worth of fraud. https://t.co/CCrOLvUIQv — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 21, 2026

Bingo.

Wisconsinites deserve leaders who reflect our values, not Minnesota's.



Hong is once again showing why @TomTiffanyWI is the only choice to lead our state. https://t.co/BJIJxKNhF0 — Tony Wied (@TonyWied) April 21, 2026

Tom Tiffany also blasted the endorsement.

The more we “lear” about @FrancescaHongWI, the more we realize she would turn Wisconsin into Minnesota.



We don’t want billions lost to fraud, politicians getting rich, and taxpayers stuck with the bill. https://t.co/csGtMgq2Dl — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) April 21, 2026

Wisconsin deserves better than this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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