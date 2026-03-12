After Threatening ICE Agents, a Wisconsin Man Enters the FO Stage

Back in August, Wisconsin man Andrew Stanton decided it was a good idea to get on social media and threaten ICE agents. He was arrested for it in October of last year.

BREAKING: Andrew Warren Stanton, the deranged leftist who called for violence against ICE, fantasized about looting the bodies of dead ICE agents, and wants cops dead, has been ARRESTED



FAFO pic.twitter.com/Lbbud80REz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 13, 2025

"When y'alls bodies lay motionless on the ground, ICE patch facing up at the sky, we're gonna loot your corpses," Stanton said. "And I can't wait to see those videos."

In another video, Stanton said, "If someone has the balls to swing on an ICE agent or pull out that pole, f**king help them. And I'm not talking about helping ICE. Make sure that person gets away."

"At the end of the day, a good cop is a dead cop," he said in a third clip.

These videos prompted the FBI to pay Stanton a visit, and then Stanton thought it was a good idea to get back on social media and threaten ICE again, including the agent who spoke with him.

We hope it was worth it, because Stanton just pleaded guilty to some pretty serious charges, specifically violating Title 18, United States Code, Sections 115(a)(1)(B) and 115(b)(4). He now faces up to ten years in prison.

Andrew Stanton of Wisconsin faces up to 10 YEARS in prison for a TikTok where he threatened to shoot @DHSgov law enforcement:



"If ICE shows up to your neighborhood — I’m sorry, I’m just gonna say it. It’s time to start f**king shooting at them."



Welcome to the find out stage,… pic.twitter.com/FLdsyJoiCJ — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 12, 2026

Here's more from the DOJ:

Brad D. Schimel, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced today that Andrew Stanton (Age 38) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was convicted of threatening to murder a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officer who was serving on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. Stanton pled guilty to violating Title 18, United States Code, Sections 115(a)(1)(B) and 115(b)(4), and that plea was accepted by the District Court. Stanton made his murder threat to interfere with his victim’s ability to perform his official duties as a federal law enforcement officer and to retaliate against him for the past performance of his duties. Court records indicate that on August 29, 2025, Stanton posted a video to TikTok in which he stated, “We’re not getting through to them [politicians] with using our words. That’s never gonna happen. You have to use bullets.” In a separate video posted that same day, Stanton superimposed text over a video of himself, and that text stated, “I imply the very TRUE statement that a violent state can only be stopped with violence in return. / Also, I think we should be OFFING federal agents / Also, I support ‘terrorism’ by their standard. Anti-imperialist by mine.” Members of the FBI Task Force attempted to interview Stanton, prompting him to post additional calls for violence on TikTok. These included a specific threat to the CBP Officer who had reached out to him. On October 4, 2025, Stanton posted a video to TikTok in which he stated, “What the f**k are we even talking about here? If ICE shows up to your neighborhood – I’m sorry, I’m just gonna say it. It’s time to start f**king shooting at them. If they show up to your neighborhood, and I’m talking to you, Border Patrol Officer Joe, it’s time we start shooting at y’all.”

He's not too bright.

It's crazy how many people are willing to ruin their life in exchange for some Tik Tok likes — David Dawson (@TinyTalesX) March 12, 2026

Democrats have encouraged them to do this, and implied they'd get away with it.

Imagine being so controlled by the MSM narrative that you’d subject yourself to a lengthy prison sentence. Unbelievable really. — Betty Crocker (@BettysNoCrock) March 12, 2026

It's mind-boggling how many people are willing to ruin, or even risk ending, their lives to "resist" President Trump and ICE.

Wisconsin in the headlines for the wrong reasons https://t.co/aBfKByLE9w — Shadow Governor Vos (@Robin_Vos_Stan) March 12, 2026

Yeah, this hasn't been a banner week for the Dairy State.

Warm my heart to see all of these casual death threats lead to arrests. https://t.co/Y74sp6CcRU — Woogy (@OGWoogy) March 12, 2026

They should lead to arrests.

And, no, Lefties, this is not a free speech issue. You do not get to threaten federal agents and hide behind the First Amendment. That's now how this works.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

