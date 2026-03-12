FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January
FBI Conducted Active Shooter Drills at Michigan Synagogue Targeted Today Last January
Tipsheet

After Threatening ICE Agents, a Wisconsin Man Enters the FO Stage

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 12, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Nick Ingram

Back in August, Wisconsin man Andrew Stanton decided it was a good idea to get on social media and threaten ICE agents. He was arrested for it in October of last year.

"When y'alls bodies lay motionless on the ground, ICE patch facing up at the sky, we're gonna loot your corpses," Stanton said. "And I can't wait to see those videos."

In another video, Stanton said, "If someone has the balls to swing on an ICE agent or pull out that pole, f**king help them. And I'm not talking about helping ICE. Make sure that person gets away."

"At the end of the day, a good cop is a dead cop," he said in a third clip.

These videos prompted the FBI to pay Stanton a visit, and then Stanton thought it was a good idea to get back on social media and threaten ICE again, including the agent who spoke with him.

We hope it was worth it, because Stanton just pleaded guilty to some pretty serious charges, specifically violating Title 18, United States Code, Sections 115(a)(1)(B) and 115(b)(4). He now faces up to ten years in prison.

Here's more from the DOJ:

Recommended

Related:

DOJ FBI ICE TIKTOK WISCONSIN

Brad D. Schimel, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced today that Andrew Stanton (Age 38) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was convicted of threatening to murder a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officer who was serving on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. Stanton pled guilty to violating Title 18, United States Code, Sections 115(a)(1)(B) and 115(b)(4), and that plea was accepted by the District Court. Stanton made his murder threat to interfere with his victim’s ability to perform his official duties as a federal law enforcement officer and to retaliate against him for the past performance of his duties.

Court records indicate that on August 29, 2025, Stanton posted a video to TikTok in which he stated, “We’re not getting through to them [politicians] with using our words. That’s never gonna happen. You have to use bullets.” In a separate video posted that same day, Stanton superimposed text over a video of himself, and that text stated, “I imply the very TRUE statement that a violent state can only be stopped with violence in return. / Also, I think we should be OFFING federal agents / Also, I support ‘terrorism’ by their standard. Anti-imperialist by mine.”

Members of the FBI Task Force attempted to interview Stanton, prompting him to post additional calls for violence on TikTok. These included a specific threat to the CBP Officer who had reached out to him. On October 4, 2025, Stanton posted a video to TikTok in which he stated, “What the f**k are we even talking about here? If ICE shows up to your neighborhood – I’m sorry, I’m just gonna say it. It’s time to start f**king shooting at them. If they show up to your neighborhood, and I’m talking to you, Border Patrol Officer Joe, it’s time we start shooting at y’all.”

He's not too bright.

Democrats have encouraged them to do this, and implied they'd get away with it.

It's mind-boggling how many people are willing to ruin, or even risk ending, their lives to "resist" President Trump and ICE.

Yeah, this hasn't been a banner week for the Dairy State.

They should lead to arrests.

And, no, Lefties, this is not a free speech issue. You do not get to threaten federal agents and hide behind the First Amendment. That's now how this works.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Recommended

