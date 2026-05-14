Dem to Black Voters: We'd Screw You Over to Beat Republicans

In 2020, we observed a shift within the Democratic Party: the power base, regarding who calls the shots, was now in the hands of wealthy, college-educated whites. The hyperaggressive attitude, the exclusionary atmosphere, and the smugness drove a lot of non-white working class voters into the GOP. By 2024, the old Obama coalition was now voting for Trump. And Democrats haven’t learned a thing. Instead of being insufferable morons, they’ve doubled down, to the point where’d they tell black voters to ‘screw off’ if it meant beating the GOP (via Politico):

A lot of Democrats are willing to sacrifice Black voting power to beat the GOP.

[…]

New results from The POLITICO Poll show many Democrats want their party leaders to fight back hard — even if it means breaking up districts designed to protect the power of Black voters and other minority communities.

In theory, Democrats want to keep those districts intact. When given no context on the recent Supreme Court decision, a 54 percent majority of people who voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 say it is more important to protect the voting power of Black voters and other minorities, even if it means Democrats draw fewer seats.

But that number changes significantly when the question is asked in the context of the Supreme Court ruling and Republican gerrymandering — and a 45 percent plurality instead say that Democrats must counter GOP efforts, “even if it means reducing the number of majority-minority districts.”

Taken together, the poll results reveal that Republicans’ aggressive redistricting is testing Democrats’ appetite for a maximalist posture in response — and so far, many appear willing to embrace it to win the House. They’re even willing to throw away traditional liberal principles such as boosting the electoral power of voters of color in an effort to fight fire with fire.

“Do I think you should do all of these carve outs? No. But do I think what we’ve just witnessed should have happened? No. Do I think that the Supreme Court should have come down with Callais? No,” said Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.). “At some point you do have to stop and say, ‘This is madness, and all this is doing is unraveling democracy.’”

But Democrats’ conversations “probably will have to” involve carving up majority-minority districts, said Kamlager-Dove. “It’s existential at this point, and this is a larger battle that we’re fighting for.”

It’s a stunning admission from a Black lawmaker who represents a majority-Hispanic Los Angeles district: Defeating Republicans might be more important than protecting districts like hers.