We Some HUGE News About South Carolina's Redistricting Effort

We have exciting news from the Palmetto State: the new map has been approved by the South Carolina State House. It now moves to the Senate, where we hope it passes. There was some drama during the first attempt. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen again. The lower chamber worked into the early morning to pass this, though South Carolina Democrats tried to run out the clock with hundreds of amendments attached to the bill. Republicans saw right through this, however (via Greenville News):

Advertisement

South Carolina Democrats have filed 520 amendments in the State House as of 2:00 PM ET in attempt to kill redistricting effort in the state. https://t.co/tVdHzN7EG0 pic.twitter.com/UbZqXP7uRq — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 18, 2026

The South Carolina House of Representatives will keep meeting to debate redistricting on May 19 — but with new rules. House members can introduce one amendment to House Bill 5683, the new congressional map bill, after a special order resolution was introduced by the House rules committee on May 18. It passed in a 73-33 vote and effective when the House session resumed on May 19. The committee initiated the new resolution after lawmakers introduced more than 500 amendments to the bill and only progressed through about 10 amendments by the evening. Democratic House members denounced the new rule, saying that Republican lawmakers are trying to silence their voices and change the rules in the middle of the game. Each member also has only three minutes to speak for or against an amendment under the resolution.

The South Carolina House of Representatives passes a new Redistricted congressional map



Final Vote:

🟢 Yes: 74

🔴 No: 36



New Map:

🔴 Republicans: 7 (+1)

🔵 Democrats: 0 (-1)



The new map draws out Rep. Clyburn (D-SC) pic.twitter.com/SAaM2UxYf5 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 20, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The House passed South Carolina Redistricting bill H.5683! A strong, constitutional congressional map that reflects the conservative values of our state and gives South Carolina the opportunity to send 7 Republicans to Washington.



Now this legislation heads to the… pic.twitter.com/FazV7arO0p — SC House GOP Caucus (@SCHouseGOP) May 20, 2026

🚨BREAKING: South Carolina House passes NEW 7-0 Republican map!



Now the Senate must pass it.

Time is running out! pic.twitter.com/Lg6kQaP3QL — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 20, 2026

Of course, the Democrats cried foul. This push is part of a special session called by Gov. Henry McMaster, who, after being noncommittal, finally decided to get on board here. The map passed. Now, onto the Senate (via SC Public Radio):

The upper chamber is not expected to return for a special session until the House has cleared the map from its chamber, which could be about midweek next week. It's not completely clear how the process will go in the Senate. Senators said they do expect a lengthier debate in the so-called deliberative body over the map redraw bill. "I don't know what's going to happen once we get into it," Senate Republican Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, told reporters after session Thursday. "This things moving around so much and it's changing so quickly, I don't know what's going to happen with it." Massey also spoke on the governor's order, saying in multiple conversations with McMaster he was firm on the issue.

Advertisement

Massey is a hard no on the new map.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.