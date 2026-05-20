Trump's Paxton Endorsement Triggered a Total Meltdown Among Panican GOP Members

President Trump avoided the Texas Republican Senate primary. It now pits Sen. John Cornyn against Ken Paxton in the runoff. Cornyn thought the ship had sailed on an endorsement. Think again, man. This is Trump—he doesn’t follow the usual political rules. He endorsed Ken Paxton yesterday, and it triggered a total panican meltdown on the Hill. CNN was there to capture the whole circus. Specifically, Sens. John Thune (R-SD) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) were incensed over the move. Those are exactly the right people to piss off:

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President Trump’s endorsement of MAGA loyalist Ken Paxton has sent CNN and establishment Republicans into full MELTDOWN mode.



Senators Thune and Murkowski are not happy.



CNN: “Shockwaves, anger, disappointment and real concern among Republicans in this building.”



“They had… pic.twitter.com/zKJiHc78Uj — Overton (@overton_news) May 19, 2026

CNN: “Shockwaves, anger, disappointment and real concern among Republicans in this building.” “They had been lobbying President Trump for MONTHS to get behind John Cornyn, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to some of his top deputies, like the number two Republican Senator John Barrasso had been speaking to President Trump for months, saying that they believe Cornyn was best positioned to win this race.” “He could save the party so much money in a critical race, and that ultimately, they wanted him to get behind Cornyn early and fend off any primary challenge.” “Our colleagues caught up with Senator Lisa Murkowski, another Republican here, of course, someone who has been targeted by Trump over the years, expressing real concern that, in her view, President Trump does not quite understand what it takes to keep the United States Senate.” “A real profound disappointment she expressed to reporters earlier.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) missed a chance at another term last weekend. A number of anti-redistricting Indiana Republicans were also ousted before that. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was defeated last night. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas is next, and, well, that’s life.

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