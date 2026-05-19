Scott Jennings Shamed the CNN Panel for Ignoring the Persecution of Christians

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more insular group of people then the Leftists on CNN. When discussing the topic of Christian persecution, they seemed completely clueless, especially host Sara Sidner, who didn't seem to think Christian persecution was a thing at all.

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Unfortunately for Sidner, Jennings was there to set the record straight.

Scott Jennings forces the CNN panel to confront the global persecution of Christians.



When host Sara Sidner tried to bury her head in the sand and claim it wasn’t happening, Jennings dropped a powerful reminder for all those listening.



SIDNER: “Scott, are Christians really… pic.twitter.com/9VjKqRrlGY — Overton (@overton_news) May 19, 2026

"Scott," sighed a clearly exasperated Sidner, "are Christians really being silenced? I have not seen that in any way, shape, or form. And you're looking at me like I'm crazy, and I know I'm not crazy, because I hear people talking about their religion all day, every day. All over the airwaves."

That's not proof that there isn't persecution and silencing of Christians.

"Certainly, Christians feel that way. They feel often that they're marginalized in politics, marginalized in mainstream media," Jennings replied. "We have Christian persecution going on around the world. We have slaughtered Christians in Africa that nobody seems to ... I don't see any protests on college campuses for them."

"I think within the Christian community, there is a sense that voices and lives are being silenced all over this world. And in this particular case, you had a lot of speakers there that had a lot of different messages," Jennings continued.

"The one that I liked the most came from Dr. Larry Arnn, who is the President of Hillsdale College. You know, he gave a speech about Lincoln's second inaugural, which came at the end of the Civil War and talked about the divison in our country. And how we had to have national unity following this period of extreme division in our country," Jennings said.

As an aside, if you watch the video, pay attention to Ana Navarro's body language and how contemptuously disinterested she is in what Jennings is saying.

"I think messages like that, I mean, Lincoln ... what Lincoln talked about at his second inaugural was absolutely divinely inspired, in my opinion. It came right out of the Christian context," Jennings said. "And that's what Dr. Arnn spoke about in his speech. So I think if we're going to have some national unity in this country, political division has driven us apart. But it may be faith that drives us back together. And I think Christians love the idea of not being marginalized any further and, in fact, being at the center of some sort of national reconciliation."

Not only are Christians in Africa being slaughtered, but here they're being persecuted with the FACE Act, which was weaponized by the Biden DOJ. The Biden DOJ also fantasized about imprisoning nuns, and Democrats have spent a decade trying to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to pay for birth control and abortions. In Washington state, Democrats passed legislation that violated the Catholic seal of the confessional and threatened priests with jail time. In Colorado, Christian baker Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakes, was targeted for refusing to make cakes for gay weddings and 'transgender reveal' parties.

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So either Sidner is living under a rock or she's being willfully obtuse.

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