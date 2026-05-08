CNN's Scott Jennings Responds to the Loser Progressives Pushing for His Firing

CNN contributor and Salem Radio host Scott Jennings is a passionate defender. He fights against liberals on the most anti-Trump networks while giving the conservative base strong talking points on Salem Radio every day. It’s a continuous effort because the Left is tireless. Jennings does an excellent job making liberals look foolish on CNN, which is why some want him fired. He’s been targeted by rumors that he’s a complainant, this, that, and the other — it doesn’t matter. Also, the people spreading these calls for his firing are either individuals he criticized on air or former reporters at the network.

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Even the most rabid anti-Trump media executive knows to steer clear of Keith Olbermann and Jim Acosta, both of whom are no longer employed by their networks, with Olbermann having burned every bridge in this industry.

BOOM: @ScottJenningsKY takes down Keith Olbermann and Jim Acosta for demanding CNN fire him...



"It's not the first time...Keith Olbermann said I should be murdered...Now he only says I should be fired!"



"With Jim...He sounds like a bitter person...They don't think any… pic.twitter.com/p4d4LUVSeh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2026

Jim has turned off replies here in the name of free speech and saving democracy.



It’s hilarious that the guy who was essentially fired by CNN has gone full-Olbermann and continues to demand his former bosses to fire Jennings, which ain’t gonna happen. https://t.co/XXOawTMd9D — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 1, 2026





Jennings spoke about these circus antics with our Larry O’Connor recently.

Yeah, keep doing your thing, Mr. Jennings. If the Left didn’t hate you, that would be a problem. You’re doing something right. Keep it up, sir.

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