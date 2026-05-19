Thomas Massie Sends Out Misleading Campaign Text With 2022 Trump Endorsement

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who is facing off against Trump-endorsed Ed Gallrein in today’s primary election, has reportedly sent voters a text message of a 2022 statement from President Donald Trump endorsing the candidate.

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Kentucky election day shenanigans;

Massie campaign sends out to KY 4 voters via text a 2022 Trump

statement making it look like the president supports Massie today where he clearly supports Gallrein



Text ends with "Paid for by Thomas Massie for Congress



Reply STOP to opt-out" pic.twitter.com/cJwFB75Dkk — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) May 19, 2026

According to Salena Zito, the message contained an Associated Press headline entitled: “Trump endorses Kentucky congressman he once denounced” with a statement from Trump’s 2022 endorsement of Massie under laid. The language of the endorsement does not appear anywhere in the 2022 Associate Press article. The date from Trump's 2022 does not appear anywhere in the graphic sent out via text.

NEW!



President Donald J. Trump announces his Endorsement of Congressman Thomas Massie pic.twitter.com/5CgV7rjpYH — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) May 10, 2022

The message ended with a disclaimer that this was an ad paid for by Massie’s campaign.

Zito accused Massie of “making it look like the president supports Massie today where he clearly supports Gallrein.” Trump and his key allies have campaigned hard against Massie in the lead up to the primary election.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair denounced the move by Massie, calling it “scum bag behavior."

Scumbag behavior.



Massie’s entire existence is built on lying to people.



This is just more evidence. https://t.co/aYnGc6WUgI — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) May 19, 2026

“Massie’s entire existence is built on lying to people,” Blair added.

The primary bout between Massie and Gallrein will be decided tonight, May 19.

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