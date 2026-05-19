Georgia's Brad Raffensperger Might Have Some Company in His Election Bunker Tonight

It’s Election Day in Georgia, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger might have some new faces in his “bunker” as the results are being counted. The man has been at the center of the 2020 election controversy, which we won’t revisit. You already know his role, but for this cycle, he refused to let state election officials into his dojo. This prompted a lawsuit yesterday (via CBS News):

Georgia Republicans escalated a dispute with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday, filing a lawsuit and requesting congressional observers after they say Raffensperger declined to allow State Election Board members into the room where Georgia's statewide vote totals are received and reported on election night.

State Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, announced Monday that he and two other candidates filed an emergency lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court against Raffensperger, seeking a court order to allow poll watchers and State Election Board observers into what Dolezal called "the bunker," the Election Night Reporting Room where Georgia's statewide results are tabulated and published.

"Transparency should not be controversial," Dolezal said.

The emergency motion, filed by petitioners U.S. House candidate Christopher Mora, Cobb County District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill and Dolezal, asks the court to immediately issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting Raffensperger from excluding properly designated poll watchers and State Election Board observers from the tabulation, aggregation, verification and reporting processes on Election Day, May 19.

The lawsuit argues that Georgia law mandates transparency in all aspects of the conduct of elections and the counting and recording of votes, and that Raffensperger's decision to exclude observers violates those statutes. The filing also notes that Raffensperger is himself a candidate in the May 19 primary, a fact the petitioners argue creates an inherent conflict of interest that makes independent oversight all the more necessary.