Ken Paxton, John Cornyn Respond After Trump Makes Endorsement in Texas Senate Race

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he is endorsing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is set to face incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in a runoff election on May 26.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that Paxton “has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT.”

I know Ken well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a WINNER! Ken is a Strong Supporter of TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER and, very importantly, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, something which polls at 87%, including Dumocrats, and yet can’t seem to get approved. Perhaps Ken can help move these important elements of Government forward because with the Filibuster, as an example, the Democrats will terminate it on their First Day in Office, giving us two extra States, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and a greatly enlarged Supreme Court of the United States, probably going with their Dream Number of 21 Justices from the 9 that we currently have — And these new Justices will be Radical Left Lunatics! Two years ago, our Country was DEAD — Now we have the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World — And I want to keep it that way. Ken Paxton will help me do that, MAKING AMERICA BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!

The president referred to Paxton as “a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate” and declared that Paxton “will tirelessly fight to continue the Great Growth of our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations (I just delivered the Largest Tax and Regulation Cuts in American History!), and Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Champion Texas Oil & Gas, Advocate for our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Promote School Choice, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Incredible Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Trump gave a nod to Cornyn, saying he “is a good man” and that he "worked well with him.” However, the senator “was not supportive of me when times were tough” and "was very late in backing me in what turned out to be a Historic Run for the Republican Nomination, and then, the Presidency, itself, both of which were Landslide Victories and, more importantly, gave us the Country that we have today — THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA.”

NEW: Trump endorses AG Ken Paxton over incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the Texas GOP Senate primary runoff pic.twitter.com/qqsZmYtMWu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2026

Paxton responded with a post on X, expressing his gratitude. “I am incredibly honored to have President Trump’s COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT,” he wrote. “No one has ever fought harder for the American people than President Trump, and I look forward to championing his America First agenda in the Senate!”

I am incredibly honored to have President Trump’s COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT.



No one has ever fought harder for the American people than President Trump, and I look forward to championing his America First agenda in the Senate!



Texas, get out and VOTE! pic.twitter.com/vGcWH4ZwaD — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 19, 2026

Sen. Cornyn also responded on X:

I have worked closely with President Trump through both of his Presidential terms and voted with him more than 99% of the time. He has consistently called me a friend in this race. It is now time for Texas Republican voters to decide if they want a strong nominee to help our GOP candidates down ballot and defeat Talarico in November, or a weak nominee who jeopardizes everything we care about. I trust the Republican voters of Texas.

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I have worked closely with President Trump through both of his Presidential terms and voted with him more than 99% of the time. He has consistently called me a friend in this race. It is now time for Texas Republican voters to decide if they want a strong nominee to help our GOP… — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 19, 2026

This comes after months of speculation about which candidate Trump might endorse. He previously indicated he would not make an endorsement until the SAVE America Act was passed in the Senate.

The polling between the two candidates has been tight, with neither achieving a decisive advantage. However, with Trump’s endorsement, this could change in the days leading up to the runoff race.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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