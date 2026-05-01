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Tipsheet

Wait, the Biden Administration Did What to Christians?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 01, 2026 9:30 PM
Wait, the Biden Administration Did What to Christians?
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Trump administration’s Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias has published a new report exposing how the Biden administration had targeted Christians through various policies and prosecutions.

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The over-200 page report revealed that the Biden administration ignored religious exemptions for COVID vaccines, prioritized “preferred constituencies” over Christians, and “used policy and regulatory” to “eliminate statutory protections for religious Americans that interfered with his policy goals.”

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Related:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CHRISTIANITY DOJ TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

One leaked email showed that prosecutors working for Biden’s Department of Justice stated that they wished they had more leeway to target religious Catholics, with one saying that they would “like to prosecute any nun who still wears the head habit.”

Key finds from the report further displayed that the Biden administration “pursued aggressive prosecutions” against those peacefully protesting outside of abortion clinics, that the FBI “investigated, monitored, tracked, and scrutinized traditional Catholics who had engaged in no criminal misconduct,” and that the IRS “investigated churches because of what their pastors preached and Christian organizations because they applied biblical teachings to daily life.”

“While this report details the egregious actions of the Biden Administration against Christians, it also demonstrates how the Trump Administration is restoring the rights of Christians—and all Americans—to practice their faith without fear of retribution,” the Department of Justice stated in a press release.

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“No American should live in fear that the federal government will punish them for their faith,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “As our report lays out, the Biden Administration’s actions devastated the lives of many Christian Americans. That devastation ended with President Trump. The Department of Justice will continue to expose bad actors who targeted Christians and work tirelessly to restore religious liberty for all Americans of faith.”

The full 209 page report and supplementary evidence can be viewed here.

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