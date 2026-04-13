Scott Jennings: 'Here's Something You Must Understand About the Left'

Scott Jennings delivered the keynote address at the Texas Public Policy Foundation's 2026 Texas Policy Summit on Friday, revealing the one thing conservatives must know about the left: "They hate success. They hate it when people make it on their own. They hate it when you don't need them."

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He went on to describe the left's efforts to persuade Americans to rely on Democrats, citing issues ranging from transgender policy debates to criticism of the American Founding as racist, as well as opposition to the traditional nuclear family. He also referenced Charlie Kirk, noting his work in opposing left-wing movements and helping lead a generation toward conservatism.

Here is something that you *MUST* understand about the left 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZnKciaN2ST — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 13, 2026

"Here's something that you must understand about the left," Jennings said. "They hate success. They hate it when people make it on their own. They hate it when you don't need them."

"Think about what they teach our kids. That America was founded on racism. That our country is rotten at its core. That capitalism is evil. That hard work is for suckers. That merit is a dirty word. That the nuclear family is oppressive, especially to women. That faith is for idiots and rubes for people who are from Kentucky and Texas," he continued. "They run people for the United States Senate who think there are six genders. And that we can solve the climate crisis by taking away all of your bacon. Is it any wonder that Charlie spent his life on college campuses trying to reach young people? He saw what was happening."

"I think when that shooter pulled the trigger and killed my friend in Utah, he thought he was ending a movement," Jennings said. "He thought if he killed Charlie Kirk, he could kill what Charlie stood for. That the rest of us would get the message. That we would heed the warning. Silence yourselves, or we will do it for you. I think that's what he thought. Certainly, what the people who cheered on the assassination thought. And make no mistake, there were thousands who cheered it on."

"But in trying to silence one voice, I think they created thousands," he said. "In trying to end a conversation that day, I think they started millions. And that is the thing we learned about faith and freedom. You can't kill them. You can try to suppress it, and you can try to silence it. But it always finds a way. Like water finding cracks in a dam."

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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