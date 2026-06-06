Texas Rangers to Hold 'Faith and Family Night' Instead of Caving to LGBT Pressure

The Texas Rangers have made the decision to stand up to the woke mob and will not be hosting any pro-LGBT events for the month of June, referred to by many as “Pride Month.”

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The Texas Rangers are the only MLB team who doesn’t celebrate Pride Night.



They’re skipping Pride Night again & instead, they’re having a Faith & Family Night June 18th



Wyatt Langford, Josh Jung, & other players will share their testimonies/faith in Jesus Christ as a part of… pic.twitter.com/oNgjuXBVZm — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 5, 2026

🚨PRIDE MONTH🚨



The Texas Rangers are the ONLY MLB team not acknowledging “Pride Month.”



The Rangers are again not hosting an LGBT night event.



Instead, on June 18, they will be hosting a Faith and Family Night.



According to their website, the event will feature “personal… pic.twitter.com/2FxwLTIk3Q — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 5, 2026

JUST IN: The Rangers Will Not Hold a Pride Night This Season, Opting Instead to Celebrate Faith & Family Day pic.twitter.com/HmJ28LLAyo — TalkRadio 77 WABC (@77WABCradio) June 5, 2026

The Rangers appear to be the only MLB team with the courage to buck the gay pride trend, as they are the lone club to refuse to post any pro-LBGT content as of now. The team further decided that they would stand on the side of Christians and have opted to host a “Faith and Family Night” on June 18.

“Join us for a special afternoon of community, connection, and celebration,” the advertisement for the event read. “Tickets purchased through this offer include an exclusive experience featuring personal testimonies from Rangers players Wyatt Langford, Josh Jung, Cody Bradford, Jacob Latz, Jalen Beeks, and others, sharing how faith impacts their lives both on and off the field.”

Other upcoming events from the Rangers include a Military Appreciation Night on Jul 4 and a First Responders Day on July 12.

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