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Tipsheet

Texas Rangers to Hold 'Faith and Family Night' Instead of Caving to LGBT Pressure

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 06, 2026 1:00 PM
Texas Rangers to Hold 'Faith and Family Night' Instead of Caving to LGBT Pressure
AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

The Texas Rangers have made the decision to stand up to the woke mob and will not be hosting any pro-LGBT events for the month of June, referred to by many as “Pride Month.”

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The Rangers appear to be the only MLB team with the courage to buck the gay pride trend, as they are the lone club to refuse to post any pro-LBGT content as of now. The team further decided that they would stand on the side of Christians and have opted to host a “Faith and Family Night” on June 18.

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CHRISTIANITY MLB TEXAS WOKE LGBTQ+

“Join us for a special afternoon of community, connection, and celebration,” the advertisement for the event read. “Tickets purchased through this offer include an exclusive experience featuring personal testimonies from Rangers players Wyatt Langford, Josh Jung, Cody Bradford, Jacob Latz, Jalen Beeks, and others, sharing how faith impacts their lives both on and off the field.”

Other upcoming events from the Rangers include a Military Appreciation Night on Jul 4 and a First Responders Day on July 12.

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