Al Green Proves Once Again Why He Doesn't Belong in Congress

Representative Al Green (D-TX) is proving once again why he doesn't belong in Congress, and another reason Republicans should be rejoicing that this will be his final term.

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On Wednesday, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin appeared before the House Homeland Security Committee to answer questions on DHS funding and policy, where lawmakers pressed him on immigration enforcement, ICE operations, and his leadership of the department.

Green used much of his allotted time to deliver a monologue about racism, holding up a photo of himself at President Trump's State of the Union address, where he was removed from the chamber after displaying a sign that read, "Black people aren't apes."

Green's signs, frequent disruptions, and repeated removals from congressional proceedings have become hallmarks of his tenure, particularly in recent years. He wasn't about to abandon that approach during this hearing, either.

At one point, he nearly appeared to fire an accusation of racism at Secretary Mullin, who, upon questioning the accusation, was told to "shut up" by Rep. Green.

NEW: Dem Rep. Al Green tells Secretary Mullin to "shut up" during a heated committee hearing:



MULLIN: "Are you calling me a racist?"



GREEN: "Reclaiming my time. Ask him to shut up."



MULLIN: "That's a pretty..."



GREEN: "Shut up, up, up, up. Shut up. It's my time."



MULLIN:… pic.twitter.com/AFG21xj9iS — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2026

“Racists take offense at peaceful protests. A racist, Mr. Secretary, would do what happened to Ruby...” Green said

“Are you calling me a racist?” Secretary Mullin asked.

“Reclaiming my time, ask him to shut up,” Green said.

As Secretary Mullin attempted to speak, Green continued shouting, "Shut up! Shut up! It's my time."

Rep. Green's blatant disrespect toward administration officials and congressional decorum is thankfully set to become a thing of the past. Green lost his primary to Rep. Christian Menefee (D-TX) after Texas' redistricting left room for only one of the Democrats to remain in Congress, and Green lost in a landslide.

Texas 18th congressional district Democratic primary



🔵 Christian Menefee 70%

🔵 Al Green 30%



(75% Reporting) pic.twitter.com/5O4tVJFqA5 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 27, 2026

His outburst yesterday is simply another reason Republicans and Democrats alike are thankful that Rep. Green will no longer be serving in Congress next year.

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