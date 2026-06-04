Iranian Endgames?
Iranian Endgames?
GOP Lawmakers Rush to Save Hemp Industry After Rules Committee Blocks All Fixes
GOP Lawmakers Rush to Save Hemp Industry After Rules Committee Blocks All Fixes
New York Democrats Mark Pride Month By Erasing 'Mother' and 'Father' From State Legislation
New York Democrats Mark Pride Month By Erasing 'Mother' and 'Father' From State...
Turns Out the Southern Poverty Law Center Was Reimbursing the KKK for This, Too
Turns Out the Southern Poverty Law Center Was Reimbursing the KKK for This,...
Israel and Lebanon Agree to a Ceasefire
Israel and Lebanon Agree to a Ceasefire
It Turns Out Rep. Jimmy Gomez Was Having an Affair With Eric Swalwell's Former Chief of Staff
It Turns Out Rep. Jimmy Gomez Was Having an Affair With Eric Swalwell's...
VIP
'Visual Propaganda' Is the Media's Latest Anti-Trump Narrative
'Visual Propaganda' Is the Media's Latest Anti-Trump Narrative
An Adam Hamawy Victory Is an Insult to September 11 Victims and Their Families
An Adam Hamawy Victory Is an Insult to September 11 Victims and Their...
Here's the Relatable Reason a South Carolina Cop Was Arrested
Here's the Relatable Reason a South Carolina Cop Was Arrested
So, About That Super Bowl I Was In
So, About That Super Bowl I Was In
President Trump Orders Investigations Into California's Elections
President Trump Orders Investigations Into California's Elections
Steve Hilton Tears Into CA's Election Process As Vote Counting Set to Take Weeks
Steve Hilton Tears Into CA's Election Process As Vote Counting Set to Take...
There's a Major Development in John Bolton's Classified Documents Case
There's a Major Development in John Bolton's Classified Documents Case
We Now Know Who Will Be Nominated to Lead DOJ Permanently
We Now Know Who Will Be Nominated to Lead DOJ Permanently
Tipsheet

Al Green Proves Once Again Why He Doesn't Belong in Congress

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 04, 2026 1:00 PM
Al Green Proves Once Again Why He Doesn't Belong in Congress
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Representative Al Green (D-TX) is proving once again why he doesn't belong in Congress, and another reason Republicans should be rejoicing that this will be his final term.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin appeared before the House Homeland Security Committee to answer questions on DHS funding and policy, where lawmakers pressed him on immigration enforcement, ICE operations, and his leadership of the department. 

Green used much of his allotted time to deliver a monologue about racism, holding up a photo of himself at President Trump's State of the Union address, where he was removed from the chamber after displaying a sign that read, "Black people aren't apes." 

Green's signs, frequent disruptions, and repeated removals from congressional proceedings have become hallmarks of his tenure, particularly in recent years. He wasn't about to abandon that approach during this hearing, either.

At one point, he nearly appeared to fire an accusation of racism at Secretary Mullin, who, upon questioning the accusation, was told to "shut up" by Rep. Green.

Recommended

Herr Platner Is Taking Democrat Credibility Down With Him Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

“Racists take offense at peaceful protests. A racist, Mr. Secretary, would do what happened to Ruby...” Green said 

“Are you calling me a racist?” Secretary Mullin asked. 

“Reclaiming my time, ask him to shut up,” Green said. 

As Secretary Mullin attempted to speak, Green continued shouting, "Shut up! Shut up! It's my time."

Rep. Green's blatant disrespect toward administration officials and congressional decorum is thankfully set to become a thing of the past. Green lost his primary to Rep. Christian Menefee (D-TX) after Texas' redistricting left room for only one of the Democrats to remain in Congress, and Green lost in a landslide.

His outburst yesterday is simply another reason Republicans and Democrats alike are thankful that Rep. Green will no longer be serving in Congress next year.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Herr Platner Is Taking Democrat Credibility Down With Him Kurt Schlichter
Iranian Endgames? Victor Davis Hanson
President Trump Orders Investigations Into California's Elections Dmitri Bolt
Steve Hilton Tears Into CA's Election Process As Vote Counting Set to Take Weeks Dmitri Bolt
There's a Major Development in John Bolton's Classified Documents Case Cameron Arcand
Some of Scott Pelley’s Comments Explain the Type of Man He Is Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Herr Platner Is Taking Democrat Credibility Down With Him Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement