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Tipsheet

Democrats Are Terrible at Attacking Spencer Pratt

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 12, 2026 1:00 PM
Democrats Are Terrible at Attacking Spencer Pratt
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

Spencer Pratt has humiliated the Democrats. Not only did he clean the floor with L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman in the last debate, the attack ads Democrats are using against him actually do him a favor rather than damage his reputation.

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That doesn't mean the Democrats are smart enough to change their strategy, of course, and they're back with a reported leak of Pratt's DMs in another lame attempt to make him look bad.

"I've been horrified to see how the Jewish community has been vilified over the past few years and I will have ZERO tolerance for it," Pratt wrote. "Antisemitism is a legitimate mind virus and a sign of a decaying society. Let's be honest, this is a culture problem: the current leadership has played FAR too cute with antisemitic groups and tropes, that BS stops when I am mayor. I will never cower to social media trends or bullies. I don't care how en vogue it is, I will never abandon my Jewish brothers and sisters."

"Protecting Jews begins with strong and unwavering leadership. As a practical matter, I will direct LAPD to ramp up patrols around synagogues and Chabad centers," Pratt continued. "Unfortunately, the Mayor has no authority over the Chancellors at Universities, so it comes down to using the bully pulpit to shame and pressure them to act in defense of Jewish students and faculty. Nobody is better at that than me. I will be their worst nightmare if they don't get in gear."

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DOJ LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

"I will also lean on DOJ and DA Hochman to aggressively pursue civil rights prosecutions. I don't believe I've ever seen a group more in need of what our civil rights laws are designed for than Jews, today," Pratt added. "We've seen this movie before, and this crap ain't happening on my watch. 'Never again' is right now."

We're supposed to think less of Pratt for this?

It's a great sales pitch.

We'd love for someone to explain to us how that's problematic.

The "punch a Nazi" crowd is very selective in its enforcement.

This is a major backfire.

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We certainly hope so.

They totally promise. But, as we've seen, it's not about Israel. It's about attacking Jews.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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