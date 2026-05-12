Democrats Are Terrible at Attacking Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt has humiliated the Democrats. Not only did he clean the floor with L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman in the last debate, the attack ads Democrats are using against him actually do him a favor rather than damage his reputation.

Advertisement

That doesn't mean the Democrats are smart enough to change their strategy, of course, and they're back with a reported leak of Pratt's DMs in another lame attempt to make him look bad.

🚨 Spencer Pratt, in a private DM:

- called antisemitism a "mind virus"

- accused current leaders of playing "far too cute" with antisemitic tropes

- promises more LAPD presence around Chabad centers

- says DOJ should more aggressively prosecute antisemites pic.twitter.com/7mCy1vrsbw — James Li (@5149jamesli) May 11, 2026

"I've been horrified to see how the Jewish community has been vilified over the past few years and I will have ZERO tolerance for it," Pratt wrote. "Antisemitism is a legitimate mind virus and a sign of a decaying society. Let's be honest, this is a culture problem: the current leadership has played FAR too cute with antisemitic groups and tropes, that BS stops when I am mayor. I will never cower to social media trends or bullies. I don't care how en vogue it is, I will never abandon my Jewish brothers and sisters."

"Protecting Jews begins with strong and unwavering leadership. As a practical matter, I will direct LAPD to ramp up patrols around synagogues and Chabad centers," Pratt continued. "Unfortunately, the Mayor has no authority over the Chancellors at Universities, so it comes down to using the bully pulpit to shame and pressure them to act in defense of Jewish students and faculty. Nobody is better at that than me. I will be their worst nightmare if they don't get in gear."

"I will also lean on DOJ and DA Hochman to aggressively pursue civil rights prosecutions. I don't believe I've ever seen a group more in need of what our civil rights laws are designed for than Jews, today," Pratt added. "We've seen this movie before, and this crap ain't happening on my watch. 'Never again' is right now."

We're supposed to think less of Pratt for this?

Look I was already sold on the guy, you can stop selling me so hard dude — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 12, 2026

It's a great sales pitch.

Problem? — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 12, 2026

We'd love for someone to explain to us how that's problematic.

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 12, 2026

The "punch a Nazi" crowd is very selective in its enforcement.

Oh no. You've seen Spencer Pratt in public and he seemed pretty good but when you read his private messages, you find out that he's even better. https://t.co/5Cr9kOAIoh — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 12, 2026

This is a major backfire.

Spencer Pratt explicitly rebukes the Retard Right and the turd worldist left.



He's going to win. https://t.co/aa0xurGI7E — Matt Forney (@mattforney) May 12, 2026

Advertisement

We certainly hope so.

They just hate Israel, guys, and that's why they don't want more police presence at synagogues and they don't have a problem with antisemitism. It's Israel, they promise. https://t.co/9cN1d0Hmti — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 12, 2026

They totally promise. But, as we've seen, it's not about Israel. It's about attacking Jews.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.