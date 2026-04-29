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LA Republican Mayoral Candidate Comes Out Swinging With Legendary Campaign Ad

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 29, 2026 4:00 PM
LA Republican Mayoral Candidate Comes Out Swinging With Legendary Campaign Ad
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Spencer Pratt, a media entrepreneur, outspoken advocate, and Republican candidate for Los Angeles Mayor, came out swinging on Wednesday, dropping a legendary campaign ad taking shots directly at the current mayor, Karen Bass, and Nithya Raman, a socialist and member of the city council, both the top candidates in the race.

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"This is where Mayor Bass lives. You notice something?" Pratt asked. "Or here, where Nithya Raman's $3 million mansion sits. They don't have to live in the mess they've created, where you live."

"This is where I live. They let my home burn down. I know what the consequences of failed leadership are. That's why I'm running for mayor," he said. For my sons and the rest of us Angelenos that want to stop these corrupt politicians from destroying our city. We are going to get the golden age of Los Angeles back."

Many have lauded the campaign ad as a strong start to the republcians campaign, as Pratt has pledged to fix the disaster that is LA.

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According to his campaign website, Pratt “is dedicated to fighting for the communities too often ignored by those in power and ensuring that Los Angeles is once again ‘camera-ready’ for all its citizens,” and has pledged a sober approach to reclaiming one of America’s most iconic cities and bringing it back to sanity.

The mayoral primary is scheduled for June 2. However, Pratt still has significant ground to make up in the polls. Recent surveys even show the socialist candidate ahead of Mayor Bass, with roughly 40 percent of Los Angeles voters still undecided. 

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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