Ro Khanna Wrecked Over This Ridiculous Claim About South Carolina's Congressional Maps

Democrats are claiming, falsely, that the Supreme Court's ruling concerning the Voting Rights Act means there will no longer be Black representation in Congress. It's a laughable claim, of course, but playing the race card is all the Democrats have left in order to cling to power. In Tennessee, the "Black representation" they're worried about losing is Rep. Steve Cohen, an old White man (remember when Democrats said they were bad), while CNN says the woman who will succeed Cohen, Charlotte Bergmann, a Black Republican, is still somehow "racist."

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It seems the Dems aren't very good at thinking through these arguments. Their reflexive instinct is to scream racism regardless of the facts, just as CNN did. Now Rep. Ro Khanna is doing the same thing about South Carolina.

South Carolina, where the first shot of the Civil War was fired, where 40 percent of those enslaved came through the Charleston port, is today engaged in an ugly recidivism to draw maps that will deny a Black person the chance to serve in Congress.



The stakes could not be… — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 12, 2026

"The stakes could not be higher. Our political fight is not on a playground, but a moral battleground. We must stand for Black representation across the South," Khanna wrote.

Seriously, Ro?

What about Senator Tim Scott? Or, like Charlotte Bergmann, does a Black Republican not count?

Tim Scott has been elected statewide multiple times in South Carolina.



You’re retarded, Ro. pic.twitter.com/f4YyauEl3R — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 12, 2026

We'd love to hear Ro explain this away.

Why do you support separate but equal legislative apartheid?



It's racist. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 12, 2026

Because it's the only way Democrats can win.

Redrawing the map will maybe lose a black Democrat his house seat but black people aren’t a monolith. A black Republican, Tim Scott, has been South Carolina’s senator for more than a decade now. The new maps are about politics, not race. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 12, 2026

Democrats see everything through a racial lens.

This man has represented South Carolina as their Senator for 13 years (so far). Voters chose him in 2014, 2016, and 2022. https://t.co/pRSXhe6RCa pic.twitter.com/7cbwilc7PD — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 12, 2026

Apologize, Ro.

Notice the shifting goalposts.



In South Carolina, it’s about having a black person in Congress.



But in Tennessee, because the Democrat being booted is white and his probable GOP replacement is black, it’s suddenly not.



The constant? Democrats in power. That’s all this is. https://t.co/IFIyxgQtK7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 12, 2026

We did notice the shifting goalposts. Funny how that works.

They've had a Black senator for more than a decade.



The real truth here is that Ro doesn't consider BLACK REPUBLICANS as Black representation. https://t.co/pVWzeqJaUZ — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 12, 2026

This is exactly it.

Many years ago, this writer was listening to conservative talk radio here in Wisconsin. A Leftist caller said, on air, that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke was "not really Black" because — despite being a Democrat — he was a conservative. That's how the Left really feels.

Do…..does he not know that South Carolina has a black Senator AND an LGBT Senator? https://t.co/Tp5skCYXWk — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 12, 2026

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He does not.

Democrats always forget about Tim Scott because to Democrats, historically, they only view Black people as 3/5 of a person. https://t.co/ixmO2fPfRX — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 12, 2026

That right there is the mic drop.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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