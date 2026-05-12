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Tipsheet

Ro Khanna Wrecked Over This Ridiculous Claim About South Carolina's Congressional Maps

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 12, 2026 1:30 PM
Ro Khanna Wrecked Over This Ridiculous Claim About South Carolina's Congressional Maps
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

Democrats are claiming, falsely, that the Supreme Court's ruling concerning the Voting Rights Act means there will no longer be Black representation in Congress. It's a laughable claim, of course, but playing the race card is all the Democrats have left in order to cling to power. In Tennessee, the "Black representation" they're worried about losing is Rep. Steve Cohen, an old White man (remember when Democrats said they were bad), while CNN says the woman who will succeed Cohen, Charlotte Bergmann, a Black Republican, is still somehow "racist."

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It seems the Dems aren't very good at thinking through these arguments. Their reflexive instinct is to scream racism regardless of the facts, just as CNN did. Now Rep. Ro Khanna is doing the same thing about South Carolina.

"The stakes could not be higher. Our political fight is not on a playground, but a moral battleground. We must stand for Black representation across the South," Khanna wrote.

Seriously, Ro?

What about Senator Tim Scott? Or, like Charlotte Bergmann, does a Black Republican not count?

We'd love to hear Ro explain this away.

Because it's the only way Democrats can win.

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Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY SOUTH CAROLINA SUPREME COURT

Democrats see everything through a racial lens.

Apologize, Ro.

We did notice the shifting goalposts. Funny how that works.

This is exactly it. 

Many years ago, this writer was listening to conservative talk radio here in Wisconsin. A Leftist caller said, on air, that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke was "not really Black" because — despite being a Democrat — he was a conservative. That's how the Left really feels.

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He does not.

That right there is the mic drop.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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