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Tipsheet

This Murder of a US Student Is Getting Suffocated by the Media...Because It's Laken Riley 2.0

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 23, 2026 6:55 AM
This Murder of a US Student Is Getting Suffocated by the Media...Because It's Laken Riley 2.0
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

Last week, in Chicago, Sheridan Gorman, 18, was walking with friends early in the morning on March 19 when she was shot and killed by Jose Medina, 25. He has been charged with first-degree murder. There hasn’t been much media coverage of her death because the suspect is an illegal alien. Second, it’s typical liberal media bias. And third, it’s a Laken Riley 2.0-type of story. Gorman was a student at Loyola University (via NYT): 

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CHICAGO DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

For days, the police said little about what happened, only that “an unknown male offender” had approached the group at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, displayed a gun and fired in their direction. Ms. Gorman, 18, who was recalled by friends as generous and fun, was killed.

As Ms. Gorman’s family and friends grieved, her death was thrust into the nation’s contentious immigration debate on Sunday when the Trump administration said that a man arrested in connection with the killing was from Venezuela and in the United States illegally. 

“She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians,” said Lauren Bis, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, in a statement that called for the man to remain in jail. 

The man, Jose Medina, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, the Chicago Police Department said on Sunday. Mr. Medina, whose name was rendered as Jose Medina-Medina by federal officials, was arrested on Friday and expected to make an initial court appearance on Monday. It was not known whether he has a lawyer. 

As Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted on social media, “Yet another Venezuelan illegal alien allowed into the country by the Biden administration, then released again by a sanctuary jurisdiction on a shoplifting arrest, now accused of murdering an innocent young American college student.” 

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It’s another case of an American citizen who should be alive, and would’ve been, if we enforced our immigration laws. Specifically, if Democrats allowed law enforcement to do this instead of opening the floodgates.  

When liberals say, ‘Well, American citizens also commit crimes too,’ that isn’t an argument. It’s not even a good pivot, especially to the families of the victims. 

Could Ms. Gorman have been killed by an American? Sure, but her death was avoidable since Medina shouldn’t have been here at all. Enforcing the law saves lives, you Democrat morons. It’s also unseemly and grossly dismissive of the emotional trauma families have endured, thanks to Democrats wanting to let illegal immigrants pour in here without restrictions. But this is also how they keep their party relevant. Without illegals, Democrats are nothing.  

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These illegals are trash. Find them. Arrest them. And deport them by any means necessary. 

 

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