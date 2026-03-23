This Murder of a US Student Is Getting Suffocated by the Media...Because It's Laken Riley 2.0

Last week, in Chicago, Sheridan Gorman, 18, was walking with friends early in the morning on March 19 when she was shot and killed by Jose Medina, 25. He has been charged with first-degree murder. There hasn’t been much media coverage of her death because the suspect is an illegal alien. Second, it’s typical liberal media bias. And third, it’s a Laken Riley 2.0-type of story. Gorman was a student at Loyola University (via NYT):

Advertisement

Venezuelan illegal migrant accused of killing Loyola student Sheridan Gorman entered country under Biden, DHS confirms https://t.co/N2zH6zds4P pic.twitter.com/WZhuEuksKe — New York Post (@nypost) March 22, 2026

This is Sheridan Gorman (18)



She went for a walk by a lake in Chicago on Thursday and was kiIIed by an illegal from Venezuela who came under Biden



Zero protests pic.twitter.com/UBK5wUeyp9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 22, 2026

🚨 An illegal immigrant with a previous criminal record in Chicago (released, of course) is now accused of the infuriating, senseless murder of an innocent college freshman named Sheridan Gorman. “Sanctuary” polices and politicians strike again. How many more, Democrats? https://t.co/wC31UCCt0U — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 22, 2026

Just a few months ago, Governor Pritzker, with a well-positioned camera that did not show his security detail trailing behind him, tried to demonstrate how safe Burnham Park was.



18-year-old Sheridan Gorman was shot in the park by an illegal alien, one of the thousands in the… pic.twitter.com/OgfE3HvtwD — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 22, 2026

Sheridan Gorman's family also released a lengthy statement today after reports emerged, quoting others who said Gorman may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time,



"What happened to Sheridan cannot be reduced to the idea of someone being in the wrong place at the wrong… https://t.co/10SbmRLU5m — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) March 21, 2026

For days, the police said little about what happened, only that “an unknown male offender” had approached the group at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, displayed a gun and fired in their direction. Ms. Gorman, 18, who was recalled by friends as generous and fun, was killed. As Ms. Gorman’s family and friends grieved, her death was thrust into the nation’s contentious immigration debate on Sunday when the Trump administration said that a man arrested in connection with the killing was from Venezuela and in the United States illegally. “She was failed by open border policies and sanctuary politicians,” said Lauren Bis, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, in a statement that called for the man to remain in jail. The man, Jose Medina, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, the Chicago Police Department said on Sunday. Mr. Medina, whose name was rendered as Jose Medina-Medina by federal officials, was arrested on Friday and expected to make an initial court appearance on Monday. It was not known whether he has a lawyer.

As Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted on social media, “Yet another Venezuelan illegal alien allowed into the country by the Biden administration, then released again by a sanctuary jurisdiction on a shoplifting arrest, now accused of murdering an innocent young American college student.”

Advertisement

This appears to be Laken Riley 2.0.



Yet another Venezuelan illegal alien allowed into the country by the Biden administration, then released again by a sanctuary jurisdiction on a shoplifting arrest, now accused of murdering an innocent young American college student. https://t.co/1s2SyBHBXC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

Because it happened in 2023 when the Biden administration policy was that a shoplifting charge wouldn’t be an enforcement priority for ICE. Nor would sanctuary Chicago have notified ICE they had him:



The Laken Riley act passed in 2025.



His prior arrest was in 2023. https://t.co/WCEXDWiy5o — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

It’s another case of an American citizen who should be alive, and would’ve been, if we enforced our immigration laws. Specifically, if Democrats allowed law enforcement to do this instead of opening the floodgates.

When liberals say, ‘Well, American citizens also commit crimes too,’ that isn’t an argument. It’s not even a good pivot, especially to the families of the victims.

Could Ms. Gorman have been killed by an American? Sure, but her death was avoidable since Medina shouldn’t have been here at all. Enforcing the law saves lives, you Democrat morons. It’s also unseemly and grossly dismissive of the emotional trauma families have endured, thanks to Democrats wanting to let illegal immigrants pour in here without restrictions. But this is also how they keep their party relevant. Without illegals, Democrats are nothing.

Advertisement

These illegals are trash. Find them. Arrest them. And deport them by any means necessary.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.