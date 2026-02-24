Republicans Kick Off State of the Union Night With Roundtable Showcasing Conservative Governance Wins
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 24, 2026 11:45 AM
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families
One of the recurring themes of President Trump's Angel Families remembrance ceremony yesterday was how the Democrats and their media allies have ignored Angel Families and their plight for years. 

White House Director of Communications and Assistant to the President Steven Cheung blasted the media yesterday for not covering the heartbreaking statements of the Americans who lost loved ones to criminal illegal aliens, calling it "sickening and horrific."

Cheung specifically called out CNN and MS NOW for refusing to broadcast the ceremony.

But CNN took it a step further and treated these Angel Families with pure, unadulterated contempt.

"I think what...we're actually getting a little preview of kind of the theme of his address later today at the White House when he hosts the so-called Angel Moms, so really focusing on immigration as he kicks off his big State of the Union week," said Seung Ming Kim on CNN.

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Related:

ANGEL FAMILIES CNN ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

"So-called" Angel Moms?

We do not despise the media enough. There is nothing "so-called" about them, and we invite Kim to listen to the comments of these families who lost loved ones because Democrats prioritized criminal illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens.

This is absolutely abhorrent. But this is what the media must do: they must ignore and belittle Angel Families because the truth of what illegal immigration does to Americans harms Democrats at the polls.

Never. That would be "racist" and "xenophobic."

There is nothing "so-called" about it. Laken Riley was murdered by a criminal illegal alien. As was Rachel Morin, Javier "Harvey" Vega, Jr., and countless others.

One of the recurring themes in the Angel Family remarks was that the deaths of their loved ones were preventable. They were. The failed open border policies of the Biden administration let millions into our country illegally, including tens of thousands of criminals. That has consequences, and Democrats know this. That's why they ignore Angel Families in favor of having margaritas with those illegal aliens. And when they cannot ignore the Angel Families and their suffering, they attack and diminish them instead.

There is nothing "so-called" about any of these Angel Families, and CNN has no shame.

