CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families

One of the recurring themes of President Trump's Angel Families remembrance ceremony yesterday was how the Democrats and their media allies have ignored Angel Families and their plight for years.

White House Director of Communications and Assistant to the President Steven Cheung blasted the media yesterday for not covering the heartbreaking statements of the Americans who lost loved ones to criminal illegal aliens, calling it "sickening and horrific."

Sickening and horrific that CNN and MSNOW are outright refusing to broadcast this powerful and moving event. It's like they don't care about victims and their families. https://t.co/Av5y70XSFu — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) February 23, 2026

Cheung specifically called out CNN and MS NOW for refusing to broadcast the ceremony.

But CNN took it a step further and treated these Angel Families with pure, unadulterated contempt.

The contempt with which the media treat the parents of those murdered by illegal aliens is real and it is sick. Watch as AP/CNN's Seung Ming Kim refers to "the so-called Angel Moms" hosted by President Trump at The White House. pic.twitter.com/PkipPJj3IV — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 24, 2026

"I think what...we're actually getting a little preview of kind of the theme of his address later today at the White House when he hosts the so-called Angel Moms, so really focusing on immigration as he kicks off his big State of the Union week," said Seung Ming Kim on CNN.

"So-called" Angel Moms?

We do not despise the media enough. There is nothing "so-called" about them, and we invite Kim to listen to the comments of these families who lost loved ones because Democrats prioritized criminal illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens.

So-called angel moms? Their children are never coming back and to make matters worse, their murders were entirely preventable if immigration law was enforced. Their grief is very real, and to diminish it in any way is abhorrent. pic.twitter.com/drwmhpYRZh — Hayley Caronia (@hayleycaronia) February 24, 2026

This is absolutely abhorrent. But this is what the media must do: they must ignore and belittle Angel Families because the truth of what illegal immigration does to Americans harms Democrats at the polls.

"So-called Angel Moms"



Would they ever say "So-called Dreamers"???pic.twitter.com/wYLr1VgecB — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) February 24, 2026

Never. That would be "racist" and "xenophobic."

@CNN really said "so called" Angel Moms. Disgraceful. Nothing so called about being the mother of a child murdered. Horrible. https://t.co/ZDgppb4ztf — AmericanPatriot (@AmericanPat1777) February 24, 2026

There is nothing "so-called" about it. Laken Riley was murdered by a criminal illegal alien. As was Rachel Morin, Javier "Harvey" Vega, Jr., and countless others.

One of the recurring themes in the Angel Family remarks was that the deaths of their loved ones were preventable. They were. The failed open border policies of the Biden administration let millions into our country illegally, including tens of thousands of criminals. That has consequences, and Democrats know this. That's why they ignore Angel Families in favor of having margaritas with those illegal aliens. And when they cannot ignore the Angel Families and their suffering, they attack and diminish them instead.

There is nothing "so-called" about any of these Angel Families, and CNN has no shame.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

