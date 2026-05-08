AOC Pulls a Page From Obama's 'You Didn't Earn That' Playbook

The Democrats are the party of greed and entitlement. They believe they are entitled to confiscate wealth they didn't earn, and to redistribute it to their preferred constituencies. They do this by using Orwellian language to justify the theft, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is well-versed in that.

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She joined a podcast to talk about how people simply can't earn a billion dollars, and that wealth is only achieved through nefarious means.

AOC: “There’s a certain level of wealth and accumulation that is unearned. You can’t earn a billion dollars. You just can’t earn that. You can get market power, you can break rules, you can abuse labor laws, you can pay people less than what they’re worth, but you can’t earn… pic.twitter.com/tUi9xTlQ2B — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 7, 2026

"There’s a certain level of wealth and accumulation that is unearned, right?," AOC said. "You can’t earn a billion dollars. You just can’t earn that. You can get market power, you can break rules, you can do all sorts of things. You can abuse labor laws, you can pay people less than what they’re worth, but you can’t earn that, right? And so you have to create a myth that, since you didn't earn that, you have to create a myth of earning that."

This is gaslighting.

Or you can provide enough value that society rewards you a billion dollars — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 7, 2026

That's how it's earned. But AOC has produced nothing of value, so she doesn't get it.

When I want to understand economics, and how people develop wealth, naturally, I talk to the nearest bartender (AOC) – who had no assets until she became a highly paid government employee.



The same AOC who deprived thousands of her constituents of six figure jobs and related… — JimBobLAX/TX (@JimBobLAX) May 7, 2026

Exactly the same.

Why not?



Let's say I am a guy who develops a cure for cancer. I patent it. I sell it for a billion dollars.



Is this bartender-turned-leftwing-populist going to be able to *accurately* say I didn't earn it? Getouttahere. — Gerry (@GerryDales) May 7, 2026

Yes. She'll say it's "social murder" for you to make people pay for the cure you created, and she'll try to use the power of the government to steal it from you without compensation.

She also said the largest form of theft is "wage theft."

The single largest form of theft in America is wage theft. $50 billion a year are stolen from American workers.



If a billionaire amasses their wealth by underpaying their full-time workers so severely that they must rely on food assistance and government programs to survive,… https://t.co/fH9pBZbpSa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 7, 2026

Or, maybe, those jobs aren't worth a living wage. There is no such thing as "wage theft." It's a made-up term from Leftists who don't know how to run a business but think they can dictate to those who do how to pay their employees. If anything, the Democrats' push for minimum wage actually suppresses wages and harms earners.

Lies. Billionaires get rich by innovating and risk-taking, offering new and better goods and services at prices people are willing to pay. Government makes cash through confiscation. AOC's conspiratorial, envious view of the world leads to impoverishment and tyranny. https://t.co/jBIe3haxXD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 8, 2026

AOC wants everyone, except herself and her political allies, to be poor and living under tyranny. That's a feature, not a bug, of their socialist schemes.

I am concerned that the Dems are becoming the party of "millionaires who resent billionaires".



"I made my millions fair and square, but you cheated and exploited the workers to make your billions, you capitalist pig!" https://t.co/QObHh5tJZT — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@Noahpinion) May 7, 2026

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Bernie Sanders stopped attacking millionaires when he became one.

I really want someone to ask AOC whom Taylor Swift or Rihanna exploited in their path to being a billionaire. https://t.co/vILBMdeaXC — Bay Area New Liberals 🌐 (@BayAreaNewLibs) May 7, 2026

The host just agrees with her, so she won't get any tough questions.

This is just abjectly false from beginning to end. What she's doing here is trying to provide a moral justification for mass wealth confiscation, since in her view it is never earned legitimately. https://t.co/xfr4LVWcgA — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) May 7, 2026

Bingo.

Meanwhile, politicians who do nothing of value go to D.C., where they amass vast fortunes off the backs of taxpayers. Yet, not one of them — including AOC — do anything to stop that.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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