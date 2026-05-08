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Tipsheet

AOC Pulls a Page From Obama's 'You Didn't Earn That' Playbook

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 08, 2026 1:30 PM
AOC Pulls a Page From Obama's 'You Didn't Earn That' Playbook
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Democrats are the party of greed and entitlement. They believe they are entitled to confiscate wealth they didn't earn, and to redistribute it to their preferred constituencies. They do this by using Orwellian language to justify the theft, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is well-versed in that.

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She joined a podcast to talk about how people simply can't earn a billion dollars, and that wealth is only achieved through nefarious means.

"There’s a certain level of wealth and accumulation that is unearned, right?," AOC said. "You can’t earn a billion dollars. You just can’t earn that. You can get market power, you can break rules, you can do all sorts of things. You can abuse labor laws, you can pay people less than what they’re worth, but you can’t earn that, right? And so you have to create a myth that, since you didn't earn that, you have to create a myth of earning that."

This is gaslighting.

That's how it's earned. But AOC has produced nothing of value, so she doesn't get it.

Exactly the same.

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Related:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ BEN SHAPIRO DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY SOCIALISM

Yes. She'll say it's "social murder" for you to make people pay for the cure you created, and she'll try to use the power of the government to steal it from you without compensation.

She also said the largest form of theft is "wage theft."

Or, maybe, those jobs aren't worth a living wage. There is no such thing as "wage theft." It's a made-up term from Leftists who don't know how to run a business but think they can dictate to those who do how to pay their employees. If anything, the Democrats' push for minimum wage actually suppresses wages and harms earners.

AOC wants everyone, except herself and her political allies, to be poor and living under tyranny. That's a feature, not a bug, of their socialist schemes.

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Bernie Sanders stopped attacking millionaires when he became one.

The host just agrees with her, so she won't get any tough questions.

Bingo.

Meanwhile, politicians who do nothing of value go to D.C., where they amass vast fortunes off the backs of taxpayers. Yet, not one of them — including AOC — do anything to stop that.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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