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Tipsheet

Here's How Elizabeth Warren Spent Easter Sunday

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 06, 2026 8:30 AM
Here's How Elizabeth Warren Spent Easter Sunday
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There are two primary driving motives behind the Democratic Party's policies: hatred of America and pure, unadulterated greed. The two are inextricably linked, of course, because while Democrats say America is a systemically racist, bigoted, xenophobic society, their hatred of America doesn't extend to our tax dollars. Those, they love.

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To satisfy that greed, Democrats work to steal from the productive members of society to redistribute the wealth to their preferred constituent groups (including their own pockets). They always couch this thievery in altruistic language like "helping the poor" and "equity."

But it's just greed, and taxation is always theft. Few are better at demonstrated this than Senator Elizabeth Warren who spent Easter railing against Jeff Bezos and how she wants to steal his money.

Does Warren think Bezos has $222 billion in cash just lying around? Because he doesn't. Bezos' net worth is mostly tied up in Amazon stock.

Warren's proposed wealth tax would take money from every stock sale, which would discourage investment, lead to disruptions in the markets, and discourage job growth.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY ELIZABETH WARREN JEFF BEZOS TAXES

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Fraud benefits them. That's why.

So greedy.

But let's talk about net worth for a minute. Warren has a net worth of $8-12 million. For what? She's done nothing of value, contributed nothing of worth to society. Amazon, on the other hand, has provided jobs, goods and services, and value to Americans.

"Why should we believe you would do it if we just simply gave you more money? You wouldn’t you’re just pandering to idiots in the hope that envy will give you more power you self important b****," the user wrote.

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No, no. That's (D)ifferent, of course.

As we said, it's all greed. There is no economic literacy there. The Democrats spend, waste billions in fraud, and then demand more money from people.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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