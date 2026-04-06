Here's How Elizabeth Warren Spent Easter Sunday

There are two primary driving motives behind the Democratic Party's policies: hatred of America and pure, unadulterated greed. The two are inextricably linked, of course, because while Democrats say America is a systemically racist, bigoted, xenophobic society, their hatred of America doesn't extend to our tax dollars. Those, they love.

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To satisfy that greed, Democrats work to steal from the productive members of society to redistribute the wealth to their preferred constituent groups (including their own pockets). They always couch this thievery in altruistic language like "helping the poor" and "equity."

But it's just greed, and taxation is always theft. Few are better at demonstrated this than Senator Elizabeth Warren who spent Easter railing against Jeff Bezos and how she wants to steal his money.

Jeff Bezos has $222 billion.



If he paid my wealth tax this year, we could fund insulin in America for everyone who needs it plus free school lunch for every kid in Texas—and have plenty of money left over.



And Bezos would still have $215 billion dollars to spare. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 5, 2026

Does Warren think Bezos has $222 billion in cash just lying around? Because he doesn't. Bezos' net worth is mostly tied up in Amazon stock.

Warren's proposed wealth tax would take money from every stock sale, which would discourage investment, lead to disruptions in the markets, and discourage job growth.

Just stop, we all know your scam.



>Democrats raise taxes.

>Money flows to NGOs packed with Democratic operatives.

>Those operatives take their cut, write a check to Democratic campaigns

> Report back that the problem still exists and needs more funding.



If you fix the… — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 5, 2026

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Why don’t you guys eliminate fraud before asking for more money? — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) April 5, 2026

Fraud benefits them. That's why.

I can't believe Jeff doesn't want to let you steal more of his money so you can buy votes through day care fraud! He must be “greedy.” — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) April 6, 2026

So greedy.

But let's talk about net worth for a minute. Warren has a net worth of $8-12 million. For what? She's done nothing of value, contributed nothing of worth to society. Amazon, on the other hand, has provided jobs, goods and services, and value to Americans.

The federal government spent 7.01 trillion dollars in 2025 and here is a senator telling what they could do with 7 billion dollars if she could steal it from Bezos. If it’s that cheap why in the f*** haven’t you set aside .1% of the yearly budget to do it? Why should we believe… https://t.co/8zemlxLglg — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) April 5, 2026

"Why should we believe you would do it if we just simply gave you more money? You wouldn’t you’re just pandering to idiots in the hope that envy will give you more power you self important b****," the user wrote.

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Elizabeth Warren is Worth $10 Million and Owns a House and a Condo.



If She gave Away $9 Million and 1 Property, We would be $10 Million Closer to Funding Insulin in America for Everyone Who Needs It… https://t.co/j2cWvDitUe — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) April 5, 2026

No, no. That's (D)ifferent, of course.

As we said, it's all greed. There is no economic literacy there. The Democrats spend, waste billions in fraud, and then demand more money from people.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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