Texas GOP Had an Elephant Stroll Through Their Convention. It Took a Massive Pee Near the Press Area

Judge Smacks Down Lefty Boomer's Lawsuit Over Trump's UFC Fight and Cites a Simple Reason
Judge Smacks Down Lefty Boomer's Lawsuit Over Trump's UFC Fight and Cites a...
We Had Update in the Nancy Guthrie Case...Don't Get Too Excited
We Had Update in the Nancy Guthrie Case...Don't Get Too Excited
Nancy Mace Isn't Handling Her Crushing Defeat in the SC Primary Well
Nancy Mace Isn't Handling Her Crushing Defeat in the SC Primary Well
The ACLJ and Nearly 30 Organizations Are Defending a Pregnancy Resource Center Against State Targeting
The ACLJ and Nearly 30 Organizations Are Defending a Pregnancy Resource Center Against...
California Dems Say You Can't Watch the World Cup If You Hate DEI
California Dems Say You Can't Watch the World Cup If You Hate DEI
It Isn't Over. Spencer Pratt Just Declared War.
It Isn't Over. Spencer Pratt Just Declared War.
Elon Musk Just Became the World's First Trillionaire and the Socialists Are Already Whining
Elon Musk Just Became the World's First Trillionaire and the Socialists Are Already...
The Heart of Jesus Compels Our Love for Every Life
The Heart of Jesus Compels Our Love for Every Life
Feds Shutter Alleged $200M Human Smuggling Ring That Forced Workers Into Georgia Farms
Feds Shutter Alleged $200M Human Smuggling Ring That Forced Workers Into Georgia Farms
VIP
Texas Couple Gets 40 Years for $30M Pyramid Scheme That Preyed on 10,000 Victims
Texas Couple Gets 40 Years for $30M Pyramid Scheme That Preyed on 10,000...
13 Charged in NY-Based Stolen Car Ring That Moved Over 100 Vehicles Worth Millions
13 Charged in NY-Based Stolen Car Ring That Moved Over 100 Vehicles Worth...
Jamaican National Charged With Using Fake Marriage, Army Service to Fraudulently Obtain US Citizenship
Jamaican National Charged With Using Fake Marriage, Army Service to Fraudulently Obtain US...
John Cornyn Renews His Attention-Seeking Temper Tantrum
John Cornyn Renews His Attention-Seeking Temper Tantrum
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Alien Charged With Child Sexual Abuse Faces ICE Detainer
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Alien Charged With Child Sexual Abuse Faces ICE Detainer
Tipsheet

Texas GOP Had an Elephant Stroll Through Their Convention. It Took a Massive Pee Near the Press Area

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 12, 2026 5:30 PM
Texas GOP Had an Elephant Stroll Through Their Convention. It Took a Massive Pee Near the Press Area
Santa Barbara Zoo via AP

The Texas GOP is having its convention in San Antonio, where I’m sure many are hoping to heal the wounds that were ripped open in the Senate primary, where state Attorney General Ken Paxton trounced incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). Paxton also got a zero-hour enforcement from Trump. Unity is the goal here, though there’s another intraparty scuffle that appears to be still lingering, and it doesn’t involve the Cornyn-Paxton duel (via Texas Tribune):

Advertisement

Two years ago, the Texas GOP held its state convention in the throes of a ruthless primary fight aimed at ousting the Republican House speaker and more moderate lawmakers. This year, as the party braces for a tough midterm, delegates will gather in Houston under a historically unified spirit.

After years of a strained relationship between Greg Abbott and the Texas GOP, the governor has emerged as a key sponsor of the event. Dustin Burrows, after presiding over a wave of conservative wins in his first term leading the House, will be the first sitting speaker to address the convention. And party leaders are lining up behind Abraham George in his reelection bid to continue chairing the party.

It’s a stark change from the Texas GOP of years past. In just the last five years, one party chair resigned to primary Abbott, another endorsed against then-House Speaker Dade Phelan, convention attendees booed U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and as recently as last year, George entertained censuring GOP lawmakers who voted for Burrows.

With Attorney General Ken Paxton’s defeat of Cornyn in the primary runoff two weeks ago, party leaders hope to have allies in the governor’s mansion, atop the speaker’s dais and in Cornyn’s Senate seat next year, passing a new batch of conservative priorities approved by convention delegates this week.

[…]

One of the biggest lingering intraparty feuds dissolved last week when Secretary of State Jane Nelson, an Abbott appointee who opposed the Texas GOP goal of closing its primaries, leading the party to sue her in federal court, announced she is resigning her post in five weeks.

Recommended

It Isn't Over. Spencer Pratt Just Declared War. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

GOP GREG ABBOTT KEN PAXTON REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

Though what’s getting attention is the elephant the Texas Republicans had strolling through the convention, which relieved itself big league, near the press area:

That’s rather fitting.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Isn't Over. Spencer Pratt Just Declared War. Dmitri Bolt
Nancy Mace Isn't Handling Her Crushing Defeat in the SC Primary Well Matt Vespa
Questions Are Emerging After Thousands of Los Angeles Ballots Were Apparently Rejected Dmitri Bolt
Judge Smacks Down Lefty Boomer's Lawsuit Over Trump's UFC Fight and Cites a Simple Reason Matt Vespa
California Dems Say You Can't Watch the World Cup If You Hate DEI Dmitri Bolt
Feds Shutter Alleged $200M Human Smuggling Ring That Forced Workers Into Georgia Farms Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

It Isn't Over. Spencer Pratt Just Declared War. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement