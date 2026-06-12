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Tipsheet

Judge Delivers Knockout Blow to Lefty Boomer Who Sued to Stop UFC Fight at White House

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 12, 2026 4:15 PM
Judge Delivers Knockout Blow to Lefty Boomer Who Sued to Stop UFC Fight at White House
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There has been a ton of Trump-deranged nonsense on the legal front—this one might take the cake, though it never got off the ground for many reasons, not least because it’s soaked in lunacy. President Donald Trump is holding a UFC fight on the White House grounds for America 250, and this lefty boomer couldn’t stand it, citing aesthetic issues or whatever. The judge dismissed it, noting that a) it was late, and b) there’s no evidence showing how this event would harm the plaintiffs (via NYT):

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A federal judge on Friday declined to block the White House from holding cage fights on the South Lawn on President Trump’s birthday, just days before the Sunday event was set to take place.

Responding to a last-ditch emergency motion, Judge Amit P. Mehta wrote in a 15-page opinion that it was not clear that the two individuals who sued over the Ultimate Fighting Championship matches would be sufficiently harmed by the one-off event to give them legal standing to challenge it.

The two claimants had argued that the use of the White House and Lincoln Memorial as a backdrop for fights could provide an inappropriate financial benefit to the private company that arranged it. But Judge Mehta wrote that they failed to detail how their interests outweighed those of everyone involved in bringing the project to fruition.

The organizers, Judge Mehta wrote, “point to the near yearlong planning of the event; coordination with multiple government agencies, including the Secret Service; site work that began May 20 and has involved between 700 to 900 workers; multiple equipment deliveries; event ticketing logistics; and preparations of the contracted U.F.C. fighters.”

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

Nothing more needs to be said—sit down and shut up, you pathetic losers. 

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