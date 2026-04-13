CA Makes More Per Gallon of Gas in Taxes Than Oil Companies Do in Profit

Given the Pace of Eric Swalwell's Downfall, There's No Way No One Knew About His Reported Creepiness
Given the Pace of Eric Swalwell's Downfall, There's No Way No One Knew...
VIP
The 'City of Darkness' Will Pay a Huge Settlement After Punishing Whistleblower
The 'City of Darkness' Will Pay a Huge Settlement After Punishing Whistleblower
Democrats are Considering the Absolute Dumbest Way to Get Rid of Trump
Democrats are Considering the Absolute Dumbest Way to Get Rid of Trump
This Is What Nikki Haley Wants Trump to Do in Iran
This Is What Nikki Haley Wants Trump to Do in Iran
Iran Threatens Retaliation Against Trump's Strait of Hormuz Blockade
Iran Threatens Retaliation Against Trump's Strait of Hormuz Blockade
The Democratic Nominee for the TX House of Representatives Doesn't Understand the First Amendment
The Democratic Nominee for the TX House of Representatives Doesn't Understand the First...
President Trump Attends UFC Fight As Trailer for 250th Event Drops
President Trump Attends UFC Fight As Trailer for 250th Event Drops
New York's War on Law Enforcement Continues
New York's War on Law Enforcement Continues
NH Senate Candidate Scott Brown Talks Fiscal Discipline, but His Record Tells a Different Story
NH Senate Candidate Scott Brown Talks Fiscal Discipline, but His Record Tells a...
Stephen Miller Goes Off on the Amnesty-Granting 'Dignity Act'
Stephen Miller Goes Off on the Amnesty-Granting 'Dignity Act'
VIP
Inane Op-Ed Illustrates Everything Wrong with Anti-Gun 'Thinking'
Inane Op-Ed Illustrates Everything Wrong with Anti-Gun 'Thinking'
Trump: We Can't Let Iran 'Blackmail or Extort the World'
Trump: We Can't Let Iran 'Blackmail or Extort the World'
The United States Guarantees the Freedom of the Seas, Not Anyone Else
The United States Guarantees the Freedom of the Seas, Not Anyone Else
With Eric Swalwell Out of the Race, Here's a Little Reminder About The Leading Democrat Katie Porter
With Eric Swalwell Out of the Race, Here's a Little Reminder About The...
Tipsheet

CA Makes More Per Gallon of Gas in Taxes Than Oil Companies Do in Profit

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 13, 2026 2:15 PM
CA Makes More Per Gallon of Gas in Taxes Than Oil Companies Do in Profit
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

When it comes to gas and oil prices, Democrats in California are facing increasing push-back, as the U.S. Oil and Gas Association and others blast claims that the Iran conflict, President Trump, or so-called corporate greed are responsible for the state’s prices, which are among the highest in the nation. 

Advertisement

Governor Gavin Newsom's Press Office thought it would test its luck against Chevron, writing on X, "While America suffers, Chevron profits." For emphasis, the governor posted a picture of a Reuters article stating that Chevron expects to earn between $1.6 billion and $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026. 

However, they got absolutely destroyed by a community note pointing out that the State of California actually makes more profit per gallon of gas than any gas company does in the state.

"The State of California collects more in taxes per gallon of gasoline than refineries such as Chevron, Shell, or Valero collect in profit per gallon," the note read. "From CA's own state energy website, on average, the state of California collects about $0.71 per gallon of gas; meanwhile, the average profit a company like Chevron rakes in is typically under $0.20 per gallon, depending on the quarter. And that figure is before taxes.

The note also reveals a deeper truth about Democrat government. 

Recommended

Oh Boy: Tulsi Gabbard Just Declassified the Docs Behind the 2019 Trump Impeachment Effort Matt Vespa
Advertisement

While the left constantly rails against corporations, they ignore the reality that their own government and bureaucracy often act like the ultimate version of the businesses they criticize. They overcharge taxpayers, waste money, operate out of self-interest, avoid taxes, and routinely fail to deliver real results for the people they’re supposed to serve. And unlike in the private sector, everyone is stuck dealing with the consequences of their decisions, whether they voted for them or not. 

Want to know where that’s not the case?

In the American free market, where consumers actually have choices, where they can decide who gets their business and walk away when they’re not getting value.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Boy: Tulsi Gabbard Just Declassified the Docs Behind the 2019 Trump Impeachment Effort Matt Vespa
Democrats are Considering the Absolute Dumbest Way to Get Rid of Trump Jeff Charles
With Eric Swalwell Out of the Race, Here's a Little Reminder About The Leading Democrat Katie Porter Dmitri Bolt
How About a Dignity Act for Actual Americans? Kurt Schlichter
Stephen Miller Goes Off on the Amnesty-Granting 'Dignity Act' Amy Curtis
Here's the Reason Thousands of Afrikaners Are Declining President Trump's Refugee Offer Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh Boy: Tulsi Gabbard Just Declassified the Docs Behind the 2019 Trump Impeachment Effort Matt Vespa
Advertisement