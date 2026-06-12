Nancy Mace Isn't Handling Her Crushing Defeat in the SC Primary Well

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was relying on securing President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary. She didn’t get it and instead endorsed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who is heading into a runoff against SC Attorney General Alan Wilson. Mace’s time in the House was ending, regardless of her run, but now, instead of the governor’s mansion, she’ll be looking for another job.

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When Trump didn’t endorse her during the primary, presumably because of Mace’s stance on the Epstein Files, Mace didn’t take it well. After her brutal defeat in the SC primary, she’s back at it again.

Never thought I’d get my Congressional send-off from Deuce Bigalow.



Don’t worry sir, I promise to be more of a menace than ever. There is nothing to hold me back.



Thank you for the kind words @RobSchneider 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/qvAYKgvTfj — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 11, 2026

I could still come in first if Mike Pence has the courage. https://t.co/Ljb5LWHNj8 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 11, 2026

People keep asking me: "Will you get revenge on Trump for ending your political career?"



The answer is yes.



I'll be adding to the unemployment number in January. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 11, 2026

Clearly I aimed too high. The fast track to an endorsement these days is a Nazi tattoo, a habit of hitting women, or a staffer half your age. Rookie mistake. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 12, 2026

And steal some valor... — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 12, 2026

On paper, her career in public life is over. That doesn’t mean anything. She’s young, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Mace tries to make a comeback. We’ve seen this story many times before.

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