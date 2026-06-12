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Nancy Mace Isn't Handling Her Crushing Defeat in the SC Primary Well

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 12, 2026 3:30 PM
Nancy Mace Isn't Handling Her Crushing Defeat in the SC Primary Well
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was relying on securing President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary. She didn’t get it and instead endorsed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who is heading into a runoff against SC Attorney General Alan Wilson. Mace’s time in the House was ending, regardless of her run, but now, instead of the governor’s mansion, she’ll be looking for another job.

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When Trump didn’t endorse her during the primary, presumably because of Mace’s stance on the Epstein Files, Mace didn’t take it well. After her brutal defeat in the SC primary, she’s back at it again.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP NANCY MACE REPUBLICAN PARTY SOUTH CAROLINA

On paper, her career in public life is over. That doesn’t mean anything. She’s young, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Mace tries to make a comeback. We’ve seen this story many times before. 

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