Suspect Who Killed DHS Employee in Georgia Crime Spree Found Dead in His Jail Cell

On April 13, "British national" named Olaolukitan Adon Abel shot and killed two women in DeKalb County, Georgia. He also shot and wounded a homeless man in the same crime spree. One of Abel's victims was 40-year-old Lauren Bullis, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employee who worked in the Office of the Inspector General. Bullis was shot and stabbed as she walked her dog, and witnesses said Abel was trying to sexually assault her when bystanders pulled him off of her.

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A week later, Abel's public defender argued that he should be granted bond because he wasn't a flight risk and "posed no threat to the community." A bond hearing was set for April 27, but that hearing will not take place now. Olaolukitan Adon Abel was found dead in his DeKalb County jail cell this morning.

The man accused of killing a Department of Homeland Security employee and two others in a string of shootings mysteriously DIES IN JAIL.



Olaolukitan Adon Abel was found unresponsive in his cell as investigators were still scrambling to find a motive for the deadly spree.



Police… pic.twitter.com/TIBIRZIKDq — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 22, 2026

Here's more from Fox News:

The man accused of carrying out a deadly string of seemingly random shootings in the Atlanta suburbs, including the killing of a Department of Homeland Security employee walking her dog, has died in jail before authorities could determine a motive. Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, was discovered unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6:48 p.m. at the DeKalb County Jail. Officials attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead about a half hour later, the sheriff’s office said.

While Abel's cause of death is unclear, a statement from the DeKalb Sheriff's office said there are no indications of criminal activity or foul play.

So let me get this straight a man with a completely unknown motive goes on a deadly spree, dies before answers come out, and we’re just supposed to move on



No transparency.



No accountability.



Just case closed



At what point do people start asking harder questions about… — Water (@iamwater01) April 22, 2026

The shooting also raised questions about how well the Biden administration vetted people like Abel.

Everything done under the Biden administration must be reviewed & re-examined, preferably under a microscope.



"DHS recently acknowledged significant screening gaps under the Biden administration." https://t.co/GUHd3vt1FD — Mary Jane⤵ (@Sarcasm_DuJour) April 22, 2026

Authorities were unable to figure out a motive for the shootings or whether Abel knew any of his victims. They believe at least one of the attacks was random. Authorities say Abel's roommates told them they'd fought over air conditioning at the home they lived in before Abel stormed out. The shootings started shortly after this.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine Abel's cause of death.