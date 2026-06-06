Here's What a Dem Rep Said About Graham Platner. Is the Dam Breaking?

Graham Platner has faced everything that would have derailed any other candidate. The Maine Democrat has been accused of emotional abuse by multiple women, and there was reportedly a sexual assault allegation that the New York Times removed, despite having plenty of time to verify it. It was a watered-down article. Sure, it revealed that Platner knew he had a Nazi tattoo and had a disturbing obsession with raping people, but not in a gay way, and Senate Democrats have found their guy, and they’re sticking with him. Yet not everyone is gung-ho about it.

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Some Democrats have equivocated, offering full-throated endorsements of a man who appears to be a habitual liar. Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) announced today that Platner has disqualified himself from the race (via NY Post):

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) tells CNN that Graham Platner “has disqualified himself” from Maine Senate race.



Dean: “It's so distressing — all of the stories that are coming out, and there are more and more, it seems, by the hour.” pic.twitter.com/zWlyy9p6kr — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 5, 2026

A Democratic lawmaker said Friday that her own party’s presumptive nominee for the US Senate seat from Maine, Graham Platner, has “disqualified himself” from serving in office as a cascade of allegations continues to engulf his campaign. Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean delivered the blunt assessment during an appearance on CNN, where she was asked whether she still supported Platner’s bid for the US Senate amid mounting scrutiny over his past conduct and personal behavior. “I think it’s so distressing all of the stories that are coming out, and they’re more and more it seems by the hour,” Dean told CNN host Boris Sanchez. “I think it’s so distressing all of the stories that are coming out, and they’re more and more it seems by the hour,” Dean told CNN host Boris Sanchez.

Is this how a dam breaks, as Joe Concha tweeted? Who knows, but Dean knows, like everyone else following this story, this isn’t the end. And much worse could be coming down the turnpike.

This is how the dam breaks. https://t.co/7wwEybHeP8 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 5, 2026

Platner is still set to take on incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the fall.

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