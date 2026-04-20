Lawyer for Man Who Murdered DHS Employee Asks for Bond, Says Her Client Poses 'No Risk' to the Community

Last week, a 'British national' with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested after a murder spree in DeKalb County, Georgia, that left two women dead and a homeless man seriously injured.

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Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, was arrested for the death of Lauren Bullis, a DHS employee, and another woman. Abel allegedly stabbed Bullis multiple times and shot her while she was walking her dog. Abel is facing two counts of murder, aggravated assault, and weapons charges.

His attorney asked the court for bond at a recent hearing, telling the court that Abel was not a flight risk and was not a danger to the community.

🚨#BREAKING: The attorney for the “Olaolukitan Adon Abel” who m*rdered Lauren Bullis by sho*ting her in the face 6 times and then st*bbing her to de*th...



...has requested that Olaolukitan be able to BOND OUT OF JAIL because:



"He is not a danger and he won't flee."



WHAT?!!!! pic.twitter.com/8fSlJkxR5k — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 16, 2026

Neighbors disagree with the lawyer's assessment, with one telling local media, "It makes you angry."

Here's more from Court TV:

Just before 2 a.m., officers in Brookhaven received reports of a person who was shot. They found a 49-year-old man on the sidewalk who was shot multiple times. Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley described the incident as a “completely random attack,” and said the victim was an unhoused person who was asleep when they were hit by bullets fired from a car. It was 6:50 a.m. when the next report of a shooting came in from DeKalb County. In that case, another adult woman was found shot to death on the sidewalk. The Department of Homeland Security identified the woman as Lauren Bullis, who served in multiple roles at the DHS Office of Inspector General. Federal officials said Bullis was out walking her dog when she was shot and stabbed. “These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department and my prayers are with the families of the victims,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement following Abel’s arrest. ... Abel’s attorney, Jamie Schickler, filed a motion seeking bond for her client. Her motion argues that Abel “poses no significant risk of fleeing from the jurisdiction of the court of railing to appear in court when required. Defendant poses no significant threat of danger to any person, to the community, or to any property in the community.”

The murder of Bullis and the other woman, and the attack on the homeless man, were unprovoked and random, according to authorities. Abel is clearly a danger to the community.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Abel also faces federal firearms charges based on the purchase and possession of the handgun allegedly found at the scene of Bullis' murder.

A bond hearing is scheduled for April 27.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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