A 'British National' Murdered Two Women, Including a DHS Employee, in Georgia

Another immigrant with a lengthy rap sheet has been arrested in DeKalb County, GA, following a violent crime spree that killed two woman and left a homeless man injured. Olaolukitan Adon Abel is a "national of the United Kingdom," according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, and he's got a history of offenses including sexual battery, battery against a police officer, and assault with a deadly weapon.

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BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that Olaolukitan Adon Abel, the suspect arrested for a seemingly random murder spree in DeKalb County, GA that left two women dead and a homeless man shot, is a national of the United Kingdom who was naturalized into a US citizen during the… pic.twitter.com/N9Bl8Tdnyh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 15, 2026

One of the victims, 40-year-old Lauren Bullis, was a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employee who worked in the Office of the Inspector General. Bullis was stabbed and shot to death while walking her dog.

🚨#BREAKING: A HORRIFYING story is currently unfolding in DeKalb County GA where a Black man has allegedly just shot a woman in the face 6-7 times and st*bbed her multiple times while she was just walking her dog in her neighborhood.



He was also allegedly in the process of… pic.twitter.com/ZHapb8klGd — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 13, 2026

Abel is now facing two counts of murder, aggravated assault, and weapons charges. He also shot and killed a woman in front of Checkers restaurant, and he shot a homeless man outside of a shopping center.

With his criminal record, why wasn't he denaturalized and deported?

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued a statement on Bullis' murder.

Full DHS statement & background to @FoxNews via DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin:



"Yesterday, a DHS employee, Lauren Bullis, was brutally shot and stabbed to death by Olaolukitan Adon Abel, a 26-year-old, born in the United Kingdom, who was naturalized by the Biden Administration… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 15, 2026

The entire statement reads:

Yesterday, a DHS employee, Lauren Bullis, was brutally shot and stabbed to death by Olaolukitan Adon Abel, a 26-year-old, born in the United Kingdom, who was naturalized by the Biden Administration in 2022. Since President Trump took office, USCIS has implemented measures to ensure individuals with criminal histories and who otherwise lack good moral character do not attain citizenship. He possesses a prior criminal record that includes convictions for sexual battery, battery against a police officer, obstruction, and assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and now stands accused of murdering DHS employee Lauren Bullis by shooting and stabbing her while she walked her dog. He has also been arrested for the murder of an unidentified woman whom he reportedly shot outside a Checkers, before randomly shooting a homeless man multiple times outside a Kroger in Brookhaven. These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department and my prayers are with the families of the victims. Background on USCIS Actions: In an effort to remove murderers like this from our communities, USCIS announced the creation of a new vetting center on Dec. 5, 2025, to enhance screening and vetting of immigration applications, with a focus on identifying terrorists, criminal aliens, and other threats to public safety. The center will leverage advanced technologies and work closely with law enforcement and intelligence partners to strengthen national security and uphold the integrity of the U.S. immigration system. Pursuant to long-neglected statutory authority, USCIS also restored the practice of conducting neighborhood investigations of potential new citizens. The purpose of a neighborhood investigation is to verify aliens’ eligibility for naturalization by reviewing their residency, moral character, loyalty to the U.S. Constitution, and commitment to the nation’s well-being. These investigations are vital to maintaining the integrity of the naturalization process, assuring assimilation, and safeguarding the value of American citizenship. The agency began conducting neighborhood investigations in November 2025. Background of the victim: Lauren Bullis served in multiple roles at DHS OIG including as an Auditor in the Office of Audits and as a Team Leader in the Office of Innovation. In every role she held, Lauren exemplified dedication to the OIG mission. She approached her work with integrity, thoughtfulness, and a commitment to excellence that strengthened our organization and the communities we serve. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lauren was a bright spot for so many of the DHS community. She brought warmth, kindness, and a genuine sense of care to her colleagues each day. She was the kind of person who made others feel valued and supported, and her presence will be deeply missed. Lauren was also a beloved friend and family member.

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Secretary Mullin also posted about the murder, saying the "acts of pure evil have devastated our Department."

On Monday, a DHS employee, Lauren Bullis, was brutally shot and stabbed to death by Olaolukitan Adon Abel, a 26-year-old, born in the United Kingdom, who was naturalized by the Biden Administration in 2022.



Since President Trump took office, @USCIS has implemented measures to… — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) April 15, 2026

Biden naturalized Abel, and now a DHS employee is dead. So is another innocent woman, and a man is seriously injured.

We do not just have an ILLEGAL immigration problem…



…we also have a LEGAL immigration problem — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 15, 2026

It sure seems that we do.

That man is not British. Where is he actually from? — Sasquatch (@Sasquatcher2) April 15, 2026

Excellent question.

Someone should explain this wonderful immigration story that started in Nigeria to the Pope. https://t.co/pdN9XZqNb2 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 15, 2026

Tom Homan did that.

No American is named Olaolukitan Adon Abel https://t.co/BI4SDXu0XC — Common Sense Extremists (@crushmarxismnow) April 15, 2026

Neither is any British national.

Immigration makes us stronger https://t.co/QpjfEnhw7p — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 15, 2026

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"Who will pick our crops?"

Biden and Mayorkas have blood on their hands. https://t.co/hxWoJuBfrK — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) April 15, 2026

Yes, they do.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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