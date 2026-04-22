The FBI Is Hunting for Two Men Who Stole $1.8 Million From Philadelphia Brinks Truck

Authorities are looking for two armed suspects who pulled off a massive $1.8 million heist on a Brinks armored truck in Philadelphia yesterday morning. Those men reportedly approached the truck around 9:45 AM. They were armed and took the money before driving off. The getaway vehicle was later found abandoned.

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BREAKING🚨: Armed with rifles, two suspects just pulled off a bold $1.8 million heist on a Brinks armored truck in Philadelphia. They escaped clean this morning. pic.twitter.com/COe7sxKpuA — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) April 21, 2026

Here's more:

A pair of armed men stole $1.8 million from an armored truck in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, police sources told Action News. The robbery happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue. According to police, two men armed with assault rifles robbed the Brinks truck, and sources say the men fled in a blue getaway car. An image that is part of the police investigation shows one of the masked suspects. Police found the getaway car a short time later near Front Street and Fairmount Avenue in Northern Liberties. The Action Cam was there as a blue Acura SUV was towed from the scene.

The FBI is now leading this investigation.

Two men armed with assault rifles robbed a Brinks truck and got away with nearly $2 million dollars in cash Tuesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia, police sources say.



Karina Torres’ typical morning at her Dunkin’ job quickly turned to panic as the chaotic scene unfolded… pic.twitter.com/ynGnOQO4PZ — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) April 21, 2026

It's not the first time Brinks has been robbed in Philadelphia. Last year, three suspects were arrested after a Brinks heist in June.

The mayor says blaming the criminals is racist since they were just getting reparations. — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) April 21, 2026

And the DA says ICE is the real problem in the city.

Why rob a bank. Get elected to congress and rob taxpayers — FAFO Farms (@FAFOFarmsTX) April 21, 2026

Far less jail time in that.

This will keep happening because the bad guys aren't being punished anymore, they are being rewarded for crimes committed and you know what, it only takes a generation. — Dha Ogol (@Shadrack_SNBMO) April 21, 2026

This is probably true.

No arrests have been made yet.

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