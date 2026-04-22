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Tipsheet

The FBI Is Hunting for Two Men Who Stole $1.8 Million From Philadelphia Brinks Truck

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 22, 2026 9:30 AM
The FBI Is Hunting for Two Men Who Stole $1.8 Million From Philadelphia Brinks Truck
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Authorities are looking for two armed suspects who pulled off a massive $1.8 million heist on a Brinks armored truck in Philadelphia yesterday morning. Those men reportedly approached the truck around 9:45 AM. They were armed and took the money before driving off. The getaway vehicle was later found abandoned.

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A pair of armed men stole $1.8 million from an armored truck in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, police sources told Action News.

The robbery happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue.

According to police, two men armed with assault rifles robbed the Brinks truck, and sources say the men fled in a blue getaway car.

An image that is part of the police investigation shows one of the masked suspects.

Police found the getaway car a short time later near Front Street and Fairmount Avenue in Northern Liberties.

The Action Cam was there as a blue Acura SUV was towed from the scene.

The FBI is now leading this investigation.

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Related:

CRIME FBI FIREARMS PENNSYLVANIA

It's not the first time Brinks has been robbed in Philadelphia. Last year, three suspects were arrested after a Brinks heist in June.

And the DA says ICE is the real problem in the city.

Far less jail time in that.

This is probably true.

No arrests have been made yet.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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