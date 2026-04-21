Illegal Immigrant Who Assaulted Nine High School Girls in VA Learns His Fate — and It's Infuriating

Last month, we learned that Israel Flores-Ortiz, an illegal immigrant in Fairfax County, Virginia, was arrested after he groped and sexually assaulted multiple girls at a Fairfax high school. Flores-Ortiz was charged with nine counts of assault and battery, and his victims said he would put his hands between their legs and move his hands from front to back, touching their genitals.

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Fairfax County officials, including Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano and his office, defended Flores-Ortiz, and the Fairfax high school said he'd be welcome back to class once he was released from custody.

On April 9, Flores-Ortiz was found guilty on all nine counts. Now we're learning that Flores-Ortiz was only sentenced to 180 days in jail for his abuse of girls, some who were as young as 13 years old.

BREAKING: An illegal alien in Virginia, who sexuaIIy assauIted 9 HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS by groping them in the school hallways, has been sentenced to ONLY 180 DAYS in jail



This is INSANE. That's under 20 DAYS per girl he groped



ICE needs to grab him OUTSIDE THE JAIL and DEPORT HIM… pic.twitter.com/B0eJatAdSi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 21, 2026

Parents in Virginia should take note that the Democrats believe the sexual assault of their daughter is only worth 20 days behind bars.

Democrats fully endorse these crimes against children — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) April 21, 2026

Yes, they do. While they accuse the Republicans of being "pedophile protectors."

This pisses me off. When tf is sanity going to make a come back? Rule of law make a comeback? Do the crime, do the time. I'm sick of this bs. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) April 21, 2026

When we start voting Democrats out of office.

180 days for 9 victims is a damn indictment of the whole system. Border law means nothing if predators get catch and release with a court date attached. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) April 21, 2026

There is no rule of law, there is no justice system.

Virginia is going to be destroyed by the time Spanberger leaves office… https://t.co/PQzHrPRkCj — Marvin. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@papawat1) April 21, 2026

Yes, it is. We cannot let Democrats do this nationally.

People will start making their own justice. https://t.co/EIZ5ZH85VB — OutsidetheL7™️ (@OutsidetheL7) April 21, 2026

And then Democrats will start throwing them in prison for decades.

ANOTHER ONE OF YOURS?



An illegal alien in Virginia, who sexuaIIy assauIted 9 HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS by groping them in the school hallways, has been sentenced to ONLY 180 DAYS in jail This is INSANE. That's under 20 DAYS per girl he gropedhttps://t.co/6HzNANDxBU — Bowandarrow (@CanadayGio) April 21, 2026

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Democrats do not care. This is the price they're willing to pay — your daughter's innocence and safety — to appease illegal immigrants and import more of them.

If an American did this, he would be sent away for a decade https://t.co/YISsTWArS9 — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) April 21, 2026

Yes. This, of course, is (D)ifferent.

Under Virginia law, simple assault and battery is punishable by a maximum of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine. He could have faced up to nine years in prison and more than $22,500 in fines. Instead, he gets 180 days.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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