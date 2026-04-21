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Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrant Who Assaulted Nine High School Girls in VA Learns His Fate — and It's Infuriating

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 21, 2026 1:15 PM
Illegal Immigrant Who Assaulted Nine High School Girls in VA Learns His Fate — and It's Infuriating
AP Photo/Matthew Barakat

Last month, we learned that Israel Flores-Ortiz, an illegal immigrant in Fairfax County, Virginia, was arrested after he groped and sexually assaulted multiple girls at a Fairfax high school. Flores-Ortiz was charged with nine counts of assault and battery, and his victims said he would put his hands between their legs and move his hands from front to back, touching their genitals.

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Fairfax County officials, including Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano and his office, defended Flores-Ortiz, and the Fairfax high school said he'd be welcome back to class once he was released from custody.

On April 9, Flores-Ortiz was found guilty on all nine counts. Now we're learning that Flores-Ortiz was only sentenced to 180 days in jail for his abuse of girls, some who were as young as 13 years old.

Parents in Virginia should take note that the Democrats believe the sexual assault of their daughter is only worth 20 days behind bars.

Yes, they do. While they accuse the Republicans of being "pedophile protectors."

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Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VIRGINIA

When we start voting Democrats out of office.

There is no rule of law, there is no justice system.

Yes, it is. We cannot let Democrats do this nationally.

And then Democrats will start throwing them in prison for decades.

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Democrats do not care. This is the price they're willing to pay — your daughter's innocence and safety — to appease illegal immigrants and import more of them.

Yes. This, of course, is (D)ifferent.

Under Virginia law, simple assault and battery is punishable by a maximum of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine. He could have faced up to nine years in prison and more than $22,500 in fines. Instead, he gets 180 days.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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