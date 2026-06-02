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Starmer Lets Sikhs Keep the Knife That Killed Henry Nowak — but Won't Let You Defend Yourself

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 02, 2026 2:45 PM
Starmer Lets Sikhs Keep the Knife That Killed Henry Nowak — but Won't Let You Defend Yourself
Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP

Following the release of disturbing body-cam footage in relation to the fatal stabbing of Henry Nowak, Keir Starmer is refusing to ban the religious knife used to murder Nowak. 

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In the U.K., Sikhs are legally permitted to carry the kirpan, a ceremonial dagger, under the 2019 Offensive Weapons Act. However, all weapons that could be used in self-defense, including pepper spray, stun guns, and yes, you guessed it, knives, are banned. 

UK knife law has banned six types of knives and established strict regulations on who can own or carry them. Legal: everyday-carry knives must be non-locking folding knives with cutting edges under 7.6cm (3 inches). Most traditional kirpans exceed the three-inch limit, though Sikhs are still permitted to carry the weapon for 'religious reasons'. 

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CRIME FREE SPEECH KEIR STARMER UNITED KINGDOM

Starmer, who in a video said he "felt sick watching the footage" and that Henry's life has been "stolen," is still permitting Sikhs to carry the weapon used to kill Nowak. The government will not consider calls to prohibit possession of the kirpan, echoing the words of the judge, who said it only became a murder weapon when it was unsheathed by Vikram Digwa and used to kill Nowak. Starmer still explicitly prohibits innocent individuals like Nowak from carrying weapons to defend themselves should they end up in a similar situation. Had Nowak been permitted to possess a self-defense weapon, he might still be alive. 

This case highlights the tragedies caused by the absence of free speech in the UK, as well as what happens when a democratic country allows itself to be invaded by anti-Western foreigners. Keir Starmer should resign, and the world should take this as a grave warning to protect Western values. 

Editor’s Note: Here at Townhall, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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