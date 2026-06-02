Property Taxes Might Be on the Way Out in This State

Floridians might be getting some good news soon. The state legislature approved a sweeping constitutional amendment on Tuesday that would bring major property tax relief to homeowners.

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Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed the measure during a special session last year. Now, voters will be voting on it in November.

The amendment would raise the homestead exemption from its current level of about $50,000 to $150,0000 starting on January 1, 2027. Then, it will rise to $250,000 on January 1, 2028 for non-school related taxes like those from counties, cities, and special districts.

This would essentially wipe out non-school property taxes for a massive share of primary homeowners. Estimates suggest about 60 percent of Florida homeowners could see zero taxes on that portion right away.

Florida legislature APPROVES Governor DeSantis’s reduction of property taxes for most primary homeowners statewide!



Both chambers resoundingly pass Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposal, sending it to voters for approval this November.



WILL YOU BE VOTING FOR IT? pic.twitter.com/gRmAGqSKgy — Frank from Florida (@RealFrankFromFL) June 2, 2026

The measure also instructs the legislature to create a schedule that could lead to the full elimination of homestead property taxes over time. Newer residents would start with a lower exemption and would need to maintain residency for up to five years to qualify for the higher exemptions.

The amendment would also change caps on non-homestead properties such as rentals and businesses from 10 percent to five percent starting in 2027.

The push to reduce or eliminate property taxes on homesteads has built over multiple legislative sessions. During the 2026 session, the measure was passed by an 80 to 30 vote, but the measure stalled in the Senate after local governments expressed concerns about losing revenue.

BREAKING: Florida Legislature just passed DeSantis’ property tax reform.



Homestead exemption rises to $150K in 2027, $250K in 2028.

School taxes protected.

$8.4B annual revenue gap for local governments.



November ballot. 60% voter approval needed.



South Florida homeowners this… pic.twitter.com/s3BpYeTOUU — MatthewKrinzman (@TheKrinz) June 2, 2026

Property tax collection had nearly doubled in seven years to about $60 billion. DeSantis announced the plan to reduce or eliminate property taxes in May 2025.

The relief will put more money back in the wallets of Florida homeowners who are already struggling to deal with higher grocery and gas prices. The long-term rewards could include attracting more residents to the state.

If Florida’s voters vote for the measure, it could set a standard for other states.

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