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Property Taxes Might Be on the Way Out in This State

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 02, 2026 3:30 PM
Property Taxes Might Be on the Way Out in This State
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Floridians might be getting some good news soon. The state legislature approved a sweeping constitutional amendment on Tuesday that would bring major property tax relief to homeowners.

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Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed the measure during a special session last year. Now, voters will be voting on it in November.

The amendment would raise the homestead exemption from its current level of about $50,000 to $150,0000 starting on January 1, 2027. Then, it will rise to $250,000 on January 1, 2028 for non-school related taxes like those from counties, cities, and special districts. 

This would essentially wipe out non-school property taxes for a massive share of primary homeowners. Estimates suggest about 60 percent of Florida homeowners could see zero taxes on that portion right away.

The measure also instructs the legislature to create a schedule that could lead to the full elimination of homestead property taxes over time. Newer residents would start with a lower exemption and would need to maintain residency for up to five years to qualify for the higher exemptions.

The amendment would also change caps on non-homestead properties such as rentals and businesses from 10 percent to five percent starting in 2027. 

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2026 ELECTIONS ECONOMY FLORIDA RON DESANTIS TAXES

The push to reduce or eliminate property taxes on homesteads has built over multiple legislative sessions. During the 2026 session, the measure was passed by an 80 to 30 vote, but the measure stalled in the Senate after local governments expressed concerns about losing revenue.

Property tax collection had nearly doubled in seven years to about $60 billion. DeSantis announced the plan to reduce or eliminate property taxes in May 2025.

The relief will put more money back in the wallets of Florida homeowners who are already struggling to deal with higher grocery and gas prices. The long-term rewards could include attracting more residents to the state. 

If Florida’s voters vote for the measure, it could set a standard for other states.

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