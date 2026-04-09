Illegal Immigrant Found Guilty on 9 Counts of Assault for Groping Teenage Girls at Virginia High School

An 18-year-old illegal immigrant was found guilty on nine counts of assault against teenage girls at a Virginia high school.

Earlier today, the Department of Homeland Security said in a social media post that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will take Israel Flores-Ortiz into custody and deport him if Fairfax County’s sanctuary city politicians release him.

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Flores-Ortiz illegally entered the United States in 2024 and was released under the Biden administration, according to DHS.

UPDATE: Today, Israel Christopher Flores-Ortiz appears in court facing charges for assault and battery against innocent teenage girls.



If Fairfax County’s sanctuary politicians choose to release this predator back into our communities, @ICEgov stands ready to take him into… https://t.co/QC9O55nGSl pic.twitter.com/5AsuAoYywf — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 9, 2026

This illegal was found guilty on 9 counts of assault against American teen girls. https://t.co/AZuZoy3cJs — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 10, 2026

An 18-year-old illegal immigrant, who is accused of groping fellow students at Fairfax High School, is expected in court on Thursday. https://t.co/FPV4TKbfXR — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 9, 2026





LA, CA: Illegal alien student Israel Flores Ortiz at Fairfax High School is accused of groping girls in the hallway, some as young as 13. Ortiz is facing 13 counts of touching them in the front and back. These are the illegal aliens Democrats are fighting to protect. Sick! https://t.co/E9fj6oVGEF pic.twitter.com/qaqOxJawcE — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) April 9, 2026







An 18-year-old illegal immigrant, who is accused of groping fellow students at Fairfax High School, is expected in court on Thursday. https://t.co/FPV4TKbfXR — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 9, 2026

Update: This illegal immigrant has been found guilty of nine counts of assault after groping girls at a Fairfax, VA, high school. https://t.co/FvXvAjeFxU

LA, CA: Illegal alien student Israel Flores Ortiz at Fairfax High School is accused of groping girls in the hallway, some as young as 13. Ortiz is facing 13 counts of touching them in the front and back. These are the illegal aliens Democrats are fighting to protect. Sick! https://t.co/E9fj6oVGEF pic.twitter.com/qaqOxJawcE — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) April 9, 2026

"If you import the Third World, you become the Third World." - President Donald J. Trump — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 10, 2026

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