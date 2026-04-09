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Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrant Found Guilty on 9 Counts of Assault for Groping Teenage Girls at Virginia High School

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 09, 2026 9:10 PM
Illegal Immigrant Found Guilty on 9 Counts of Assault for Groping Teenage Girls at Virginia High School
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

An 18-year-old illegal immigrant was found guilty on nine counts of assault against teenage girls at a Virginia high school. 

Earlier today, the Department of Homeland Security said in a social media post that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will take Israel Flores-Ortiz into custody and deport him if Fairfax County’s sanctuary city politicians release him. 

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Flores-Ortiz illegally entered the United States in 2024 and was released under the Biden administration, according to DHS.



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