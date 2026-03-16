Soft-on-Crime Fairfax Strikes Again: Officials Defend Illegal Alien Accused of Groping High School Girls

Fairfax County, Virginia, has lost the plot. Just a couple of weeks ago, the soft-on-crime policies of Attorney Steve Descano and his office led to the death of Stephanie Minter at the hands of Abdul Jalloh, an illegal immigrant and violent career criminal. Fairfax police warned Descano's office multiple times that Jalloh was dangerous and that it was only a matter of time before he killed someone. Those warnings were ignored.

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Now we're back in Fairfax County, where officials are not only allowing a 19-year-old illegal immigrant to attend high school as a junior, but are defending the man who has groped several teenage girls.

🚨New: Fairfax County parents tell me their girls were groped in between their legs front to back during school by an adult male student who happens to be an illegal immigrant and that this has been happening the entire school year.



Parents are livid at Fairfax County Public… pic.twitter.com/NNBNmZRnrR — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) March 13, 2026

Descano's prosecutor Jenna Sands wanted to release this illegal from jail. Thankfully, a judge said no. However, Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid is refusing to honor the ICE detainer that would get this sexual abuser out of our country.

"I'm learning a Fairfax County high school student is charged with nine counts of assault and battery, and this student happens to be in the country illegally," Minock said. "ICE told me that he entered the country in 2024 and was released under the Biden administration. And now he's charged with assault and battery. ICE told me they lodged a detainer against this man who is in jail, and Sheriff Stacey Kincaid will not honor that ICE detainer."

Minock said he spoke to parents about this, too. There are about a dozen victims.

"This man, who is 18 and will soon be 19 and is a junior at Fairfax County High School, went behind their girls in the hallways at school, and he put his hands between their legs, moving from the front to the back with his hands. And this happened at least a dozen times, they tell me. And several victims have come forward," Minock said. "And parents are livid at Fairfax County Public Schools. They say they've been sweeping this under the rug, and this alleged behavior has been going on all school year, according to the prosecutor. And nothing has been done about it until now."

"There was a court hearing today, where the student's public defender was trying to release him, asking for bail, and Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano's office agreed to release him," Minock continued. "But the judge said no. The judge said that the bail request did not adequately address the public safety."

I spoke with some of the victims parents. https://t.co/mIWe6i6URS — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) March 13, 2026

Here's more:

An adult Fairfax High School student has been charged with nine counts of assault and battery amid accusations that he was groping girls in the halls during school. 7News Reporter Nick Minock was the first to break this story and spoke exclusively with the victims’ parents. “There's a group of about 12 individuals that have reported this assault,” one mother told 7News. “It was all perpetrated by a single individual who is a stranger to the girls. He just sneakily walked up behind them and put his hand in between their legs. It was not just a butt smack or a butt grab. It was a groping of a private area. It had been occurring for several months.” Israel Flores Ortiz is almost 19 years old, and he’s in the 11th grade at Fairfax High School. On Friday, Judge Dipti Pidikiti-Smith denied Ortiz’s request to be released from jail, even after Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s office agreed to Ortiz’s bail request. The judge said the proposed bail request didn’t properly protect the public. About a dozen girls have come forward to report that Ortiz put his hands in between their legs, grabbed their private parts in the front, and moved his hands to their butts while in the school’s hallways.

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One mother told Minock the school's response to the abuse has been "abysmal."

"I think from the very beginning, Fairfax County has attempted to diminish what happened to these girls," she said.

"They have attempted to sweep it under the rug," said another mother. "They sent out a letter last night."

Fairfax High School Principal Georgina Aye sent out an email on March 12, 2026, telling parents that the student was "charged with inappropriately touching other students at school. These incidents involved the student touching students’ buttocks while they were transitioning in the hallways."

One mother says that's not what happened. "I would, I mean, I would be upset about that [touching students' buttocks], but this wouldn't be my second day this week here at the courthouse for that. It was a clear violation. He put his hand in between my daughter's legs, and the butt was actually the last thing that he touched.”

The school has also said they'd let Ortiz return to class once he was released.

And yes, Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid is protecting Ortiz, too.

🚨BREAKING: Democrat Fairfax Sheriff Stacey Kincaid is refusing to turn over an adult high school student from El Salvador, who is in the US illegally, to ICE after he was arrested for groping 12 minor students, with Fairfax prosecutors even attempting to secure his release. pic.twitter.com/rx2vOo4nho — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) March 14, 2026

What message are we sending our daughters, not long after the "Me Too" movement? We're telling them that if someone checks all the right demographic boxes, that man is allowed to abuse them without consequence or fear of punishment. That's a terrible message to send to anyone, but especially girls.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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